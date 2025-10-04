Google Play Points Launches New Perks for Austin City Limits Festival Fans

Your Google Play Points might be waiting to be spent on something useful, and that's during the Austin City Limits Music Festival. You can reap fresh rewards and experience during this week. Attendees can look forward to exclusive pop-up events hosted by Google, featuring games, prizes, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Exclusive Access For Silver+ and Gold+ Members

Silver+ members will have exclusive access to Google's pop-up in the festival, where they will get special prizes and get hands-on official merchandise from artists such as Role Model and MARINA, according to Android Police. Even if you cannot attend the festival, something is waiting for you.

Gold+ subscribers can win a virtual "Road Case" packed with high-end rewards, such as slipmats, artist tour merchandise, and limited-edition Road Case Bag art provided by Nik Bentel.

For music enthusiasts and devoted Android followers, these wonderful prizes make Google's reward system even more appealing than before.

Meet and Greet With Artists in Austin

For Austin residents who want a more intimate experience, Google is also sponsoring a meet-and-greet session with artist Role Model at the Google Store in Domain North Side. It's a great way for fans to meet their favorite performer while experiencing the benefits of being a Play Points member.

Why Now's the Best Time to Use Your Play Points

Spending your Play Points on events like this one not only presents special rewards. For other people, it's seeing the increasing worth of Google's loyalty program. Although saving enough points takes time and spending, these festival bonuses during limited-time periods make it all worthwhile.

If you're new to Google Play Points, it's a free rewards program that rewards you with points for each dollar spent on apps, games, movies, and subscriptions on the Google Play Store. As you collect more points, you level up tiers, each of which unlocks improved benefits, special experiences, and exclusive offers.