Apple iPad Pro: Two Key Features Reportedly Coming—New Camera Included?

The next iPad Pro from Apple has been much awaited all year long, and new reports are now claiming that there are two new key features that are guaranteed to be present alongside its release.

Apple iPad Pro: Next Version Is Getting Two Key Features

According to a new report by MacRumors, two Russian YouTube channels, Wylsacom and Romancev768, have unboxed the new iPad Pro from Apple believed to be slated for release later this year. The video confirms two massive key features coming to the next-generation iPad Pro via the Geekbench test results done on the said device.

The results confirmed that the new iPad Pro is already getting the M5 chipset, which is the next-generation processor of the Apple Silicon lineup that is meant to power the tablet and future Macs.

Another confirmed spec here is the 12 GB RAM upgrade that could potentially improve the device's processes and functions.

The latest leaks are reportedly trustworthy and legitimate, as per MacRumors, as both channels previously leaked the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro ahead of its release last year.

No New Camera For the iPad Pro?

What was not confirmed in the video is the highly rumored second front camera for the iPad Pro, which will reportedly be added to the top bezel of the portrait orientation.

Previous rumors, including a report from Mark Gurman, claimed that Apple is still planning to add a second front camera, but the latest unboxing leak only confirmed its absence.

Apple's iPad Pro Delays

There have been multiple reports about a new iPad Pro that is slated for a 2025 release date, but the device did not arrive during its usual spring schedule.

That said, hope is not yet lost as many are speculating that Apple may have bumped its release to October, and it will feature the first iteration of the M5 chipset.