Apple Might Turn Off App Tracking in Europe, But the Real Reason Has Everyone Talking

Apple has triggered panic throughout the tech world after announcing it would have to turn off its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature in Europe because of what it describes as "intense lobbying efforts." The firm claims that this would damage users' privacy and profit advertisers more.

Apple's App Tracking Transparency

App Tracking Transparency (ATT) was among Apple's most important privacy features. It was released four years ago, according to DPA International. Users were given the choice of whether apps can track their activity on other apps and websites for ad or data-sharing purposes.

This action was a breakthrough for online privacy, significantly cutting cross-app tracking. Research evidenced a 54.7% dip in tracking rates across the U.S. upon ATT's introduction. But not everyone was happy. Ad moguls such as Meta had their targeted ad effectiveness decline, prompting some to look for loopholes that would maintain their ad revenue streams.

Regulatory Backlash in Europe

Despite the privacy advantages of ATT, Germany, Italy, and France have all questioned the system.

In Germany, the Federal Cartel Office decided in a preliminary review that the Cupertino titan might be unfairly applying ATT, limiting other apps' tracking capability while reportedly using less stringent standards for its own.

In France, Apple has already been fined over ATT, with regulators contending that the system has the potential to benefit the company at the expense of other competitors in the digital advertising sector.

As 9to5Mac reported, Apple believes it follows even more stringent privacy policies on its own services than on third-party developers. As such, it holds itself to a "higher standard" than it requires of others.

Lobbying Pressure and What's at Stake

As stated by the German Press Agency, Apple indicated that it is under pressure from lobbying groups in Europe to dilute ATT's impact. This could only mean that European consumers are at a big disadvantage when this feature is removed.

The company frames the conflict as a war on privacy versus profit, implying that ad companies and advertisers are trying to take away one of the most powerful privacy tools ever brought to the mobile platform.