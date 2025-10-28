Apple OLED Screen Upgrades Are Coming to Three Products Soon, Says Analyst

There is a new report that reveals Apple's plans to bring massive OLED screen upgrades to three of its products in the coming years.

Various Apple products have already made their transition to OLED screen technology in recent years, with the latest being the iPad Pro, which was released in May 2024.

Apple OLED Screen Upgrades May Be Coming to Three Products

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared a new report that details the rumored OLED screen upgrades that Apple is planning to bring to three key devices. These three devices include the MacBook Pro, the iPad Mini, and the iPad Air.

iPad mini's OLED Upgrade and Other Rumors

The first device that will see the upgrade will reportedly be the iPad mini's next generation, and according to Gurman's report, the display change could be seen as early as next year.

It was revealed that this OLED change for the iPad mini is a way for Apple to entice more buyers and give them a reason to upgrade to these new devices.

Gurman also added that this future iPad mini, which has the codename J510, could cost around $100 more than its current pricing because of the display upgrade. Additionally, Apple is also testing a new casing for the iPad mini that would be water-resistant, featuring a speaker system that would no longer have holes and use a type of vibration technology.

MacBook Pro and iPad Air OLED Upgrades

The MacBook Pro is reportedly the next device set to get the OLED upgrade from Apple, transitioning from its use of the Liquid Retina XDR or LCDs in the future. According to 9to5Mac, it would likely be part of the M6 Pro and M6 Max upgrades coming by 2027.

Gurman also mentioned the MacBook Air's OLED upgrade in the future, but its next-gen release, which would feature the M5 chipset, would still feature the LCD screen.

As per the analyst's speculations, the iPad Air would be the last of the Apple tablets to get the OLED upgrade in the future, but there are no timelines yet as to when to expect this new display. That said, Gurman mentioned that Apple does not yet have plans to upgrade the iPad Classic to OLED displays.

Here Are the Tech That Would Not Get OLED

So far, the report from Gurman has only mentioned two devices that would not be part of the OLED overhaul from Apple, and these are the MacBook Air and entry-level iPad devices.

While there are no mentions of these two from Gurman's sources, they may still get the OLED treatment in the future, but it might take longer compared to the three mentioned above.