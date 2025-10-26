Apple has massive plans for the next generation of the iPad Pro, according to the latest report, particularly as the one that will get the M6 chipset is also set to receive a new vapor chamber cooling system.

M6 iPad Pro to Reportedly Get a Vapor Chamber Cooling

The latest Power On newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already mentioned the next generation of the iPad Pro and its upcoming upgrades, including a vapor chamber cooling.

The said iPad Pro will reportedly get an M6 processor as part of its chip upgrade, but that is not the only improvement coming to the device.

The vapor chamber cooling system will reportedly help the massive device improve its cooling system as Apple maintains that the tablet will be without a fan.

This decision stems from the latest release of the M5 MacBook Pro, as according to 9to5Mac, many users who have been using the new laptop reported that its processor is potentially thermal throttling. According to claims, the M5 MacBook Pro thermal throttles before it reaches its peak, and it is a problem that may continue to grow in the future.

With this vapor chamber cooling system, Apple may be able to manage the device's heat dissipation better and potentially solve the said issue.

Read Also: Apple Reduces iPhone Air Output as Consumers Reject Foldable Model

Similar Tech to iPhone 17 Pro's Component

The vapor chamber cooling was first introduced this fall with the release of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max devices, and so far, it has helped in eliminating the overheating of the device. The new cooling system has also helped in improving the gaming and other processor-heavy tasks on the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple's last change to the iPad Pro's cooling system was back in 2024 when it released the iPad Pro with the M4 chipset. The company opted for a copper heatsink that was said to improve the cooling capabilities of the device, but it is reportedly not enough to withstand the heat.

Through this new vapor chamber cooling technology, Apple will reportedly have the potential to push the iPad Pro's performance further than previous releases, with the M6 processor capable of running significantly longer without having to worry about overheating.