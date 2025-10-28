Google Denies Gmail Security Breach, Insists 'Defenses Are Strong' After Recent Reports

Google is now denying the reports of a new Gmail security breach that compromised hundreds of millions of user accounts and their passwords, saying that the reports about this are false.

It was revealed that a previous data breach that was also reported by different publications and sources was disputed by the company several months ago despite some databases suggesting otherwise.

Google maintains that its Gmail security systems are strong and that users are protected on the platform, insisting that the platform remains breach-free.

Google Denies Gmail's New Security Breach

Google went on X to release a statement regarding the latest round of reports about Gmail facing a massive security breach recently, saying that the claims of the attack are false.

Reports of a “Gmail security breach impacting millions of users” are false. Gmail’s defenses are strong, and users remain protected. 🧵👇 — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) October 27, 2025

The company is pointing out reports from Infostealer databases, saying that it is only a misunderstanding from previous reports and compilations of credential theft activity happening online.

According to Engadget, Google is referring to platforms like "Have I Been Pwned," which allows users to check if their account was compromised by a recent data or security breach.

That being said, Bleeping Computer, the creator of Have I Been Pwned, claimed that over 90% of the stolen credentials were reflected before, but it was noted that 16.4 million addresses reflected in the latest report appeared for the first time in a data breach.

Despite talk of an attack, Google maintains that its "defenses are strong," further assuring users that there is no need to worry about a breach.

Gmail Security Breach and Protections

Google has grown its renowned email service exponentially over the years, but this has also made it a target of massive security as many threat actors look to steal credentials and use the information to access other connected accounts.

Back in 2023, Google confirmed that there was a security flaw on the Gmail service, informing as many as 1.8 billion users about the issue.

Google has made sure to help users secure their accounts and protect themselves from potential attacks or campaigns present online. Google once reiterated the importance of using Enhanced Safe Browsing on their Gmail apps or via the platforms as a way to further secure user accounts.

Google is also prompt in addressing various reports online about Gmail and other platforms facing security breaches, with the company either confirming or denying the attacks.