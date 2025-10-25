Google Expands AI Mode in Search to 40 New Regions and 35 Languages

Google is rolling out AI Mode in Search to 40 new regions. On top of that, the company also expands support to 35 more languages.

If your country is not covered by the previous global expansion, maybe you could use this feature now in your location.

AI Mode Expansion Is Google's Next Big Leap in Search Innovation

According to Google's recent blog post, the launch adds language support for Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Malay, Russian, Thai, Vietnamese, and more. With Google's integration of its Gemini model, the reasoning and multimodal comprehension are improved, enabling Search to correctly interpret context, tone, and cultural references. This will also mean that the AI returns accurate, natural, and localized answers rather than mechanical or misinterpreted responses.

Google highlights that this rollout is an indication of its vision to help AI-powered Search become easier to use for international audiences, regardless of their native language or location.

From Testers to Global Rollout

When Google first brought AI Mode to its Lab testers in March, it was a small-scale experiment designed to reimagine how people interact with Search.

Three months later, the company expanded the feature to all users within the United States, assuring that input from early experimenters would guide its AI Overviews, a coming together of AI reasoning directly incorporated into the fundamental Search results.

In September, Engadget recalled that Google introduced support for Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, and Korean. This marked the beginning of its international push. Users in newly added regions will now start noticing AI-driven responses within their Search results and can have conversations in their chosen language.

Smarter Visual Prompts and Advanced Features

Alongside the language expansion, Google released an update enhancing AI Mode's ability to understand visual prompts. Users can now upload or reference images and expect the AI to analyze and respond intelligently, a capability driven by Gemini's advanced multimodal framework.

Google Search, for all we know, is a text-based engine. But with the recent improvement, users can enjoy conversing and use it as a visual assistant in both written and visual contexts.

The Effect on Publishers and Web Traffic

There is some worry from online publishers about this feature. Pew Research Center has shown that AI-driven summaries can decrease clicks on websites and cut the duration of browsing sessions. With more individuals finding what they want instantly on the results page, classic web traffic may experience a significant dip.

Editors also opposed this idea. Back in June, it came to their attention that Wikipedia pivots on AI Summaries. The now-removed feature appeared to be "harmful" for editors, because it bypassed the websites where the information came from.