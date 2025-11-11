Google Find Hub 3.1.458 Update Adds Custom Distance Units, Tracks More Devices

Google's Find Hub has become one of the most reliable software for locating misplaced Android devices and accessories. It's not a popular app, but it received a significant update recently, deploying version 3.1.458. Finally, this is a helpful new feature to enhance tracking precision.

New Distance Units Feature Enhances Tracking Accuracy

In the most recent update, Find Hub added a "Distance units" menu in the app's Settings page. Users have the option to select from Use default, Metric, US, or UK units.

According to 9to5Google, the default works perfectly for most users, as it reflects the measurement settings on the system. However, for those who shift from one region to another, distance unit customization is very helpful.

For example, a user in the US who migrates to Europe may notice that distances are displayed in meters and centimeters, which may not be too intuitive. Once US units are selected, though, distances show in inches and feet, making tracking UWB-enabled devices easier and more precise.

To enable this feature, open the Find Hub app, tap on your profile icon, then go to Settings and select the unit preferred under Distance units. This will ensure accurate measurements when you're locating a phone, headphones, or other accessories.

Expanded Compatible Devices List

Google has also refreshed the Compatible devices list in the app. According to Android Police, the new list features recently supported trackers and headphones, including models from Chipolo, Pebblebee, MiLi, Motorola, and Rolling Square. In this list, users can filter by different categories like Tracking Tags, Headphones and Speakers, and Embedded Tracking, making it simple to find devices that work with Find Hub.

This is especially useful for those owners who have multiple UWB-enabled trackers or want to make sure their headphones and other accessories are covered. Of course, a complete listing of compatible devices can be found on the official Find Hub page, where you can confirm which models are now trackable.

Slow Rollout but Worth the Wait

As this is a gradual update, it may take some time for version 3.1.458 to show up on the Play Store for all devices. However, adding distance units and updating the list of compatible devices means a substantial improvement in user experience, mainly for precision tracking and international users.