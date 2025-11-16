Apple CarPlay is coming to Tesla electric vehicles, according to the latest report of an Apple analyst and insider.

Tesla Is Adding Apple CarPlay Support Soon

For many years, Tesla has docked supporting third-party smartphone link systems for its infotainment platform as it opted to prioritize its own software and have smartphones connect via Bluetooth only.

However, in a report last week by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Tesla appeared to have had a change of heart and is now working on adding support for the Apple CarPlay system.

Gurman recently doubled down on this in his latest Power On newsletter, saying that there is already a timeline of when to expect Apple CarPlay's availability on Tesla's electric vehicles.

According to Gurman, Tesla plans on supporting the advanced version of Apple's in-vehicle smartphone link, the CarPlay Ultra.

CarPlay Ultra is the next-generation version of Apple's CarPlay system, which centers on a strictly wireless experience, and it packs massive new features for users to experience. To date, Aston Martin, Audi, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Porsche, and more support CarPlay Ultra.

Here's When to Expect CarPlay on Tesla

There are no exact timelines for Tesla's support for Apple CarPlay in the newsletter, but the analyst claims that the feature may arrive "in the coming months" for users.

It is also important to note that neither Apple nor Tesla has confirmed anything about the clean energy company's upcoming support for CarPlay or CarPlay Ultra.

Tesla previously added support for Apple's media experiences on the Tesla app, but this was only for the AirPlay feature. While Musk and Tesla praise AirPlay to be better than normal Bluetooth, the company avoided mentioning anything about CarPlay in the past.