Google AI Mode Adds New Travel Features to Help You Book Flights, Plan Itineraries

Google has added a new feature to its AI Mode, which brings a massive focus on traveling as it can now help book flights and plan itineraries to various destinations.

Google AI Mode Adds New Travel Features

Google is taking Search to an all-new level with the introduction of its latest travel features.

This is available Google's AI Mode via the Canvas planning tool that has since helped users gather important information to organize plans and projects in the past.

According to Google, the Canvas tool would help users plan their travels from the ground up, and it could assist them at any stage of their planning process. Whether users are only starting to find a travel destination or have already booked flights, this new feature could assist in making their planning easy and well-rounded.

Find Trip Deals, Plan Itineraries with Google

According to Google, this new travel feature on AI Mode is capable of finding the best deals on flights and stays, and it will suggest clickable links to take users directly to the websites to complete their reservations.

Moreover, it could also help plan itineraries based on what users want, especially if they want to avoid touristy places.

The process would begin with users using Search's AI mode and inputting the necessary travel details they would like for their upcoming trip. This includes their preferred destination or region, mode of travel, travel dates or duration, specific area for hotel or home stays, itinerary, and more.

Google recently expanded AI Mode to over 40 more regions globally, with 35 languages added to the feature, and this would help users better communicate with the AI to match their needs.

Users in the U.S. who opted into the AI Mode experiments via the Search Labs could now use the travel planning feature of Canvas on desktop.