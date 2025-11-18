Snapchat 'Topic Chats' Lets Users Publicly Comment on Their Interests

Snapchat has unveiled a new feature called Topic Chats, which will let users publicly comment on topics they are interested in.

Snapchat Topic Chats: Publicly Express Yourself

Snapchat has introduced a new way to express oneself on the platform with the new Topic Chats feature, which gives users a chance to find and grow their community.

Having public discourse in Snapchat is rare, especially as the platform has long focused on private or direct chats, but that is changing now with this latest feature.

When Topic Chats arrive, users may be able to join public discourse on different kinds of topics that are relevant and trending, including different kinds of events happening in the world. According to Snap, they were moved by how users on the platform publicly engage with one another, inspiring them to create a specific channel that would make it possible for users.

Topic Chats would work when seeing a Story or Spotlight made by a friend or an account users follow, which sets up the feature shown as a big yellow button on the snap.

The button would display "Join the Chat," and tapping on this would take users directly to the conversations where they could share their two cents or simply read along what others are saying.

Snapchat Is Rolling Out Topic Chats Soon

According to Snapchat, it will roll out the feature to three regions in its initial run. This includes Canada, New Zealand, and the United States.

That said, Snap has plans to expand its availability to other regions to give users the power to engage in conversations that are relevant to their society and community, as well as find like-minded individuals online. The rollout would take place in the coming weeks, as per Snap.

Snapchat has already proven itself as one of the top social media platforms in the world and has continuously shared new features like editing messages. Moreover, the company has also popularized the integration of augmented reality (AR) on its platform for the photos users share on their snaps or Spotlight, and it has recently integrated generative AI into it.