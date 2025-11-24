2025 Social Media Trends: YouTube Dominates While TikTok Shines For Younger Users

Social media trends in 2025 prove that diversity is still a thing in the US. While TikTok is the most common app that younger users usually install, adult Americans have a different preference in the form of YouTube.

YouTube has maintained its lead in the US, and 84% of all American adults report using the platform. According to the Pew Research Center's study this year, Meta's platforms remain strong: 71% of adults report using Facebook, and 50% report being on Instagram.

Daily Social Media Usage Trends

Not all of Meta's apps are performing equally well. Threads, despite hitting 400 million monthly active users this summer, is used by only 8% of adults. Other platforms occupying the bottom of the usage spectrum include X at 21%, Bluesky at 4%, and Truth Social at 3%.

According to the overall sample of 5,123 adults, 52% of Americans said they use Facebook every day, while 37% said they go on the platform several times a day. Fully 48% report using YouTube every day, and 33% said they go on it several times daily.

There's also a striking generational divide on TikTok: 47% of adults aged 18-29 say they use the short-form video platform at least once a day, while just 5% of TikTok users aged 65 and older report doing so.

Stability and Growth in Popular Platforms

YouTube and Facebook proved the stability of their positions to the users: since 2021, both sites have demonstrated slight growth in their user bases. Although, according to all perceptions, it seems that people are losing interest in Facebook, this report highlights its loyal audience and their sustained engagement.

Most importantly, Meta is devoted to making continuous improvements to the platform and including more value-added features in Facebook Marketplace.

Age Gaps and Platform Preferences

Engadget noted that based on the report, younger users flock to TikTok and Instagram, while older adults stay faithful to Facebook and YouTube. These gaps reveal how content style and the functionality of a platform make a difference in adoption, showing marketers and creators where to center their outreach based on age demographics.