Ultimate 'Black Ops 7' Crafting Guide: Every Buildable & All Zombies Parts Locations

BO7 buildables play a crucial role in shaping how players survive deep into high rounds, allowing scavenged components to transform into lifesaving gear. Through the CoD crafting table, players convert scrap, alloys, electronics, and map-specific components into weapons, traps, and mobility tools that drastically improve survivability. For round 50+ attempts, crafting becomes as important as combat skill.

This "Call of Duty Black Ops 7" crafting guide breaks down every major buildable, from Pack-a-Punch activations to advanced crowd-control explosives. It also details zombies parts locations across Ashes of the Damned, Vandorn Farm, Astra Malorum, Exit 115, and Zarya Cosmodrome. With efficient crafting routes and smart part-scavenging strategies, players can build essential gear early, maintain momentum, and dominate long-form survival runs.

Weapon Upgrades and Utility BO7 Buildables

The foundation of late-game survival comes from buildables that enhance weapon power, grant new movement routes, or create powerful environmental traps.

The Pack-a-Punch Machine remains the most crucial of all BO7 buildables. To unlock it, players must activate the Power Switch and gather four Metal Sheets scattered among zombies parts locations across Janus Plaza debris piles. Once placed on the CoD crafting table, the machine upgrades all primary weapons into their enhanced variants, boosting damage, ammo capacity, and elemental compatibility.

The Zipline Kit is a standout mobility tool introduced in "Call of Duty Black Ops 7". It requires two Electronics from Astra Malorum's server rooms and three Rope bundles from Vandorn Farm's silo walkways. When assembled at the CoD crafting table, the kit enables high-speed traversal between rooftops and open areas, drastically improving rotation strategies across six connected map zones.

Another core addition is the Electric Trap, ideal for crowd control. It requires a Battery sourced from Zarya Cosmodrome generators and Wiring from the farm tool shed. Once deployed, the trap creates a deadly electrical arc that annihilates large zombie clusters, protecting narrow choke points and reducing ammo dependency. As far as BO7 buildables go, this is one of the most efficient for high-round defensive setups.

All of these core items support different playstyles: offensive brute force, evasive mobility, or defensive zoning. Mastering the best combinations greatly increases survival odds.

Zombies Parts Locations for Advanced Black Ops 7 Crafting Guide

To build end-game weapons and traps, players must learn the most reliable zombies parts locations across all maps.

Semtex Launcher – Built from an Explosives Crate at Exit 115's gas station, a Fuse from the Vandorn Farm windmill platform, and a Metal Frame from the Janus Plaza fountain. These fixed locations make it one of the quickest heavy explosives to craft, offering sticky, high-blast-radius shots for emergency clearing.

– Built from an Explosives Crate at Exit 115's gas station, a Fuse from the Vandorn Farm windmill platform, and a Metal Frame from the Janus Plaza fountain. These fixed locations make it one of the quickest heavy explosives to craft, offering sticky, high-blast-radius shots for emergency clearing. Ray Gun Mark II – One of the strongest weapons in "Call of Duty Black Ops 7" , unlocked only after 75 Mystery Box pulls. Crafting requires Alien Alloy from the cosmodrome crash site and an Energy Cell from Astra Malorum's lab reactor, rewarding players with unmatched burst-damage potential.

– One of the strongest weapons in , unlocked only after 75 Mystery Box pulls. Crafting requires Alien Alloy from the cosmodrome crash site and an Energy Cell from Astra Malorum's lab reactor, rewarding players with unmatched burst-damage potential. Dead Wire Grenade – A fast-cooldown electric-chain explosive designed for tight corridors. It uses Capacitors from the central power station and Chemical Vials from the medical bay, making it a standout low-cost crowd-control tool within the Black Ops 7 crafting guide.

Learning these part spawns is essential for optimizing your time and maintaining a steady crafting progression.

Movement, Defense & Support Buildables for Team Play

Beyond weapons and traps, BO7 buildables also enhance movement and co-op synergy—especially in four-player lobbies where coordination matters most.

The Reinforced Barricade Kit strengthens vulnerable windows using three Wood Panels (farm barn), one Metal Beam (Astra Malorum hangar), and one Hydraulic Clamp (Exit 115 maintenance room). Once installed, these barricades last significantly longer, slowing early-round flow and saving ammo.

The Emergency Ziphook offers a new vertical escape mechanic. Crafted using a Hook Reel (cosmodrome cargo bay) and Steel Cable (Ashes of the Damned alleyway), it allows players to perform instant grapples to specific anchor points. This supports both solo escapes and team repositioning during overwhelming waves.

Finally, the Med-Injector Station is the most vital co-op support buildable. Using a Bio-Gel Cartridge (medical bay) and a Power Coil (wind farm substation), it creates a small-radius healing station that regenerates teammates' health when they stand nearby. For squads pushing round 60+, this device can be the difference between recovery and wipeout.

Quick Reference – BO7 Buildables & Key Part Locations

Use this checklist to streamline your crafting route:

Pack-a-Punch: 4 Metal Sheets – Janus Plaza debris piles

4 Metal Sheets – Janus Plaza debris piles Zipline Kit: 2 Electronics – Astra Malorum servers; 3 Ropes – Vandorn silos

2 Electronics – Astra Malorum servers; 3 Ropes – Vandorn silos Electric Trap: Battery – cosmodrome generators; Wiring – farm shed

Battery – cosmodrome generators; Wiring – farm shed Semtex Launcher: Explosives Crate – Exit 115; Fuse – windmill; Metal Frame – plaza fountain

Explosives Crate – Exit 115; Fuse – windmill; Metal Frame – plaza fountain Ray Gun Mark II: Alien Alloy – crash site; Energy Cell – reactor core

Alien Alloy – crash site; Energy Cell – reactor core Dead Wire Grenade: Capacitors – power station; Chemical Vials – medical bay

Capacitors – power station; Chemical Vials – medical bay Reinforced Barricade Kit: Panels – barn; Beam – hangar; Clamp – maintenance room

Panels – barn; Beam – hangar; Clamp – maintenance room Med-Injector Station: Bio-Gel Cartridge – med bay; Power Coil – wind farm

This list serves as a fast route planner to master zombies parts locations efficiently.

Conclusion

Efficient crafting is the backbone of long-round success in "Call of Duty Black Ops 7" Zombies. Understanding zombies parts locations, optimizing rotation routes, and prioritizing early power upgrades enables players to maximize survival potential. By mastering routes to the CoD crafting table and assembling the right equipment early, players can push deeper into high-round challenges than ever before.

Ultimately, the strongest survivors are not only skilled shooters—they are efficient scavengers. With the guidance provided in this Black Ops 7 crafting guide, players can build essential tools faster, strengthen defenses, and maintain unstoppable momentum. BO7 buildables open doors to new strategies, and mastering them is the key to surviving—and thriving—in every map.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where are reliable zombies parts locations on Ashes of the Damned?

Most core items appear around Janus Plaza, the alley scrap piles, and the underground utility corridors.

2. How does the CoD crafting table upgrade in higher rounds?

After round 25, the table gains new tiers allowing stronger traps, enhanced ammo types, and dual-component merges.

3. What BO7 buildables require Easter Eggs to unlock?

The Ray Gun Mark II blueprint and advanced elemental grenades require side-quest completion.

4. Can Black Ops 7 crafting guide items be shared in co-op?

Yes, most buildables share global functionality once placed, though weapons remain player-specific.