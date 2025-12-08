Pixel 10 Finally Feels Fast: Android 16 QPR2 Boosts Performance Despite GPU Woes

Despite the feature upgrades, the Tensor G5 chip inside the Google Pixel 10 has been facing a lot of criticism due to its underwhelming performance. The new PowerVR GPU, which is designed by Imagination Technologies, has been one of the main pain points. Lag, stuttering, and overall poor gaming experiences have been reported by users since the launch day.

The December update, however, is expected to be different.

December Android 16 QPR2 Update Brings Noticeable Improvements

Google has fixed some issues with the December Android 16 QPR2 update, which doesn't upgrade the PowerVR DXT-48-1536 GPU driver but does result in smoother animations and generally quicker app launches, and better system responsiveness.

The Pixel 10 also runs cooler, which improves the everyday user experience. Discussions on the topic on Reddit suggest this update has helped improve the situation on other older Pixel models, too. Apparently, even the Pixel 8a saw better GPU scores in the 3DMark Wild Life Stress test following the said update.

GPU Benchmark Gains Highlight Optimizations

The update did result in measurable benchmark improvements, although the gaming performance remains mostly the same. OpenCL performance in Geekbench increased from 3,063 to 4,061, indicating improved efficiency in processing. But Vulkan scores have stayed the same, and Tensor G5 still lags behind said chips in the market when it comes to graphics.

Older Pixels See a Performance Lift

Interestingly enough, Android 16 QPR2 improvements are not limited to the Pixel 10. Older models like the Pixel 8a saw improved GPU scores, signaling that Google worked on optimizing the software for better performance across its Pixel series of devices. That's another indication the company is targeting improved performance through software rather than hardware changes.

New Garbage Collector May Be the Key

According to Android Police, the smoother performance seems to come courtesy of the Generational Concurrent Mark-Compact CMC Garbage Collector that comes with Android 16 QPR2, though. The new, more efficient system cuts CPU usage, reduces jank, and quickens application launch times.

All those things add up to longer battery life and a better overall user experience across all Pixel devices, not just the Pixel 10. What users can expect going forward.

While Tensor G5's GPU remains behind the competition in raw performance, software updates reveal that Google is indeed busy tweaking its system to address early complaints.

Future GPU driver updates are also expected to boost not only gaming but also graphics performance. Until then, Pixel 10 owners will enjoy a far more responsive device with Android 16 QPR2 and its optimizations.