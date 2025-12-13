Samsung Develops New Camera Sensor to Fix Motion Blur Problems on Smartphones: Report

Samsung is reportedly developing a new camera sensor that will fix the problems its Galaxy smartphones have, which is the motion blur when taking photos.

Samsung Develops New Camera Sensor to Fix Motion Blur

Sisa Journal reported that Samsung is currently developing a new camera sensor that will fix the issue on its Galaxy smartphone cameras called the motion blur, which many users have complained about in the past.

Motion blur happens when the shutter speed is set slowly on regular cameras like DSLRs, mirrorless, film cameras, and smartphones, and then users move slightly before the lens finishes capturing the image.

Historically, Samsung's smartphones have had issues with motion blur because of their camera lenses' shutter speed, and this especially happens when shooting low-light images.

However, this problem will no longer be an issue on future Galaxy smartphones as Samsung reportedly has a workaround to fix the problem, focusing on a unique technology for mobile devices.

According to the report, Samsung is developing a "global shutter-level image sensor" that is set to replace the rolling shutter method that the company used in the past, including the Galaxy S25 series.

The report said that any camera that uses a global shutter-level image sensor will capture all the pixels seen by the lens at once, instead of sequentially, based on pixel lines.

Camera Sensor Has Drawbacks, but Samsung Has a Fix

There are various drawbacks to this new camera sensor that Samsung is developing, and the first issue was reportedly centered on slower processing, among other problems. Next, capturing every pixel at once will require a large sensor that could not fit in most smartphones on the market.

However, Samsung already thought ahead and has a workaround for the problems, and it addresses both issues already.

First, Samsung is answering the slower processing by combining a "pixel structure and algorithm technology based on existing rolling shutter hardware," focusing on an analog-to-digital converter within the pixels to read its own data (via 9to5Google).

Next, the company plans to keep it in a 1.5µm pixel size within a "2×2 bundle," where one converter addresses every four pixels.

According to a Samsung official, a 2x2 bundle also brings a problem on its own, particularly as it could produce images with a "slight image distortion." That said, the company's new camera algorithm will fix this issue as it will apply motion compensation to images that it captures.

Samsung's Galaxy Phones to Receive New Camera Sensor

The report claims that this new camera technology is now in development for the Galaxy S-series of the company, but it was not explicitly mentioned which specific model it would first arrive with.

Next year's Galaxy S26 lineup is already being speculated to follow the usual release timeline of the company in early 2026, but this new camera sensor is still under development.

That said, it may be that this development is already nearing the final stage as a Samsung official already commented on the matter, and it may arrive for smartphones released later in the year, like the Galaxy Z foldables.