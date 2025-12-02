Samsung Partners with Turkish Airlines to Track Lost Luggage Using SmartThings Find

Samsung says the new partnership with Turkish Airlines will help travelers find lost or delayed luggage through its innovative SmartThings Find platform.

The collaboration introduces a new Smart Tagged Baggage Service, geared towards making air travel less stressful and more efficient.

Smart Tagged Baggage Service and How it Works

According to Samsung, the new location-tracking device enables Turkish Airlines passengers to track their lost luggage with the help of Samsung's SmartThings Find technology.

The travelers insert a Galaxy SmartTag into their luggage. If a bag gets lost or delayed, passengers can share a location-sharing link in SmartThings with Turkish Airlines to offer airline personnel precise data for quick baggage location.

Besides this, SmartThings Find has another feature: Change Device Image, which allows uploading a picture of the real bag in the app. This visual reference makes it easier for both passengers and airline staff to identify luggage correctly, reducing the chances of misplacement or confusion.

Benefits for Travelers

The Smart Tagged Baggage Service reduces traveler stress and uncertainty around missing luggage by providing near real-time tracking.

Passengers feel more comfortable knowing they have a reliable means to trace their luggage, and airlines can improve lost baggage recovery processes to help enhance customer satisfaction overall.

Advanced Tracking Technology Behind SmartThings Find

SmartThings Find leverages Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband technology to find devices. With the help of Samsung's network of more than 700 million devices, the system can precisely pinpoint the location of SmartTag just about anywhere in the world. This large ecosystem of devices ensures that even if a bag is far away from the passenger, its location can still be detected efficiently.

Future Expansion Plans

GSM Arena found out that Samsung has plans to expand this service to more airlines in the near future. With that, more passengers from different countries can enjoy seamless baggage tracking. This will give them more peace while flying safely to another location.