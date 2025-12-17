The iPhone Air 2 is still expected to arrive, and a new report suggests that it could be more successful than the original smartphone that was made available earlier this year.

iPhone Air 2 May Be More Successful Than Original

According to a report by The Information, Apple is preparing to deliver the iPhone Air 2, and it is projected to be more successful than the original smartphone released earlier this year. This is despite that the original iPhone Air is considered by the company as a major flop on their end.

The Information shared that Apple already identified the two main issues that plagued the iPhone Air.

First, it was revealed that the public was not moved to pay a premium price for the ultra-thin smartphone, which is known for sacrificing several key features to achieve its slim stature.

The thin iPhone model released this year only had a single-camera setup unlike the base iPhone 17 which had dual lens, and the iPhone 17 Pro getting its standard triple-camera lens and the redesigned island.

According to the report, the next issue is its premium pricing, which is $200 more than the base iPhone 17 and only $100 less than the iPhone 17 Pro. 9to5Mac said that customers have either upsold themselves when buying the iPhone Air or have downsold themselves as they opted for the ultra-thin smartphone over the Pro version.

New iPhone Air 2 Is Coming by 2027

According to the latest report, Apple is currently back to the drawing board for the iPhone Air 2, and the good news here is that the company is not yet canceling the smartphone. At this point, Apple is currently looking at these issues and is aiming to solve the problem to deliver a new and improved version that may please the public once it arrives in the future.

It is expected that Apple would follow up the iPhone Air with its successor come 2027, and it could join the 20th anniversary iPhone's release to deliver another strong lineup like what they presented in 2025.

The tech industry has widely considered the iPhone Air to be the testing ground for the future plans of the company to release a foldable device, which is now dubbed as the iPhone Fold.

The ultra-thin size of the current device is reportedly the basis of the iPhone Fold, with two iPhone Airs seemingly fused together to make up one smartphone, ushering in a new era for Apple.

However, the iPhone Fold may release earlier than the iPhone Air 2 as it may be coming by next year, according to speculations.