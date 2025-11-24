iPhone Fold Rumors: Crease-Free Foldable Gearing Up for Mass Production, 2026 Release

There is a new iPhone Fold rumor that claims that Apple has succeeded in making it crease-free. The rumor likewise claims that the device is already set to release it by next year.

iPhone Fold Rumors: Crease-Free iPhone Coming by 2026

A Chinese website called UDN has shared a report that details a rumored new development for the iPhone Fold device that Apple has been working on behind closed doors. The report claims that it is expected to arrive by 2026.

It also reports that Apple is already looking towards the next step of the iPhone Fold's development after solving the crease-free problem they had for quite some time.

Over the years, rumors have speculated that Apple wants to develop a foldable device with no visible creases on the part where the massive screen folds. It has also been speculated that Apple is developing a book-style foldable, with the new iPhone Fold splitting vertically, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series and others.

Because of this milestone in making the iPhone Fold's screen crease-free, Apple has reportedly transitioned to its engineering validation stage, with it being dubbed as the "first crease-free foldable smartphone on the market."

According to MacRumors, Apple is using an inner screen developed by Samsung, but the process of making the foldable and designing it to be crease-free is all thanks to the Cupertino tech giant's efforts.

Mass Production in Line for Crease-Free iPhone Fold

The report claims that amidst the engineering validation stage, Apple is now gearing up for the mass production of its crease-free iPhone Fold. According to a previous rumor, Apple has already given suppliers a heads-up for a "massive iPhone sales boost" happening next year, with this being attributed to the iPhone Fold's debut.

Apple has already proven that it can develop a slim smartphone that is functional, powerful, and feature-packed with the iPhone 17 Air, with many previous rumors considering it to be the blueprint for the iPhone Fold.

This is because Apple also plans to make the iPhone Fold an ultra-slim device in both its folded and unfolded states, with the foldable set to look like two iPhone 17 Airs fused.

The latest development on Apple's work on the iPhone Fold is good news to all fans who await the first foldable smartphone from the company, with the possibility that it is coming next year. That said, this remains a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt.