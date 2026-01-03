Top 3 Workout Apps to Use to Kickstart Your 2026 Fitness Journey

Starting a new fitness journey is easier when you have the right app. It doesn't matter where you train. As long as you're consistent with your routine, you will achieve your health goals in no time.

With that, we have some recommended fitness apps to help you in your progress. This is the best way to begin 2026 with a bang.

Apple Fitness Plus: Premium Workouts for Apple Users

Apple Fitness Plus is the ultimate choice for users within the Apple ecosystem, particularly Apple Watch owners. The app offers a diverse range of workouts, including:

HIIT

Strength training

Yoga and Pilates

Core sessions and meditation

Its selling feature is the dual-instructor setup, showing modifications for beginners and advanced variations for experienced users. Workouts can be filtered by trainer, duration, or music genre, and you can save favorites for quick access.

When paired with an Apple Watch, live stats appear on-screen, helping you track performance in real time. While originally restricted to Apple Watch users, Apple lifted this requirement in 2022, making Fitness Plus accessible to more iPhone users.

Best for: Guided workouts, Apple ecosystem users, structured classes

The Body Coach: Flexible Home Workouts

Created by Joe Wicks, The Body Coach app is perfect for home workouts with minimal equipment. It offers on-demand sessions, including:

Full-body workouts

Yoga and Barre

Mobility and stretching routines

Most exercises only require a set of dumbbells, and the app provides structured programs with monthly progress check-ins. Nutrition is also integrated, with hundreds of recipes tailored to various diets.

While video is required to follow workouts and the subscription is higher than some alternatives, the motivation of real-time guidance from Joe Wicks makes it worthwhile.

Best for: Home workouts, guided programs, nutrition integration

Strava: Track Progress Like a Pro

Strava is a favorite among runners, cyclists, and walkers, but it supports over 30 different sports, including hiking, swimming, rowing, yoga, and even skiing. Unlike guided workout apps, Strava focuses on tracking and analytics:

Free version: basic tracking and route logging

Paid version: personalized routes, training plans, performance metrics

Strava integrates seamlessly with Apple Watch, Wear OS, and other fitness trackers. Safety is a priority with Strava Beacon, which allows friends or family to monitor your live location during outdoor activities.

Best for: Outdoor workouts, detailed performance tracking, multi-sport logging