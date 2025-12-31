Year in Review: Top 10 Articles of Tech Times 2025

So much has happened in the tech industry in 2025. From exciting deals to new products and launches, it's hard to keep track of what happened in the past year.

Let's walk down memory lane and see which Tech Times stories made it to the top 10 list of 2025.

10. Predator Drone Overwatch in LA Sparks Outrage: Is Trump Testing Martial Law Tactics in Blue America?

Coming it at number 10 is a Tech Times report on a military-rated drone found flying over Los Angeles during political protests.

The sighting of the MQ-9 Reaper sparked concerns that the Trump administration of using intimidation tactics as well as accusations that the whole move was an electoral stunt.

Read the full story here.

9. PlayStation Network Status: PSN Down as Gamers Complain They Can't Load Digital Games

Video gamers make up a huge percentage of Tech Times readers, which is why it's no surprise that video game-related news have made it to the top 10.

Back in February, Sony found itself on the receiving end of criticisms when the PlayStation Network suddenly went down, leading to complaints from gamers who could not access the service.

Read the full story here.

8. Facebook Groups Banned, Suspended Without Warning; Meta Is Working on a Fix

Facebook Groups have allowed users to interact, share ideas, and enjoy common passions with friends and even strangers. So, when a number of these groups were suddenly banned and suspended, it caused an uproar.

This happened in March, and Meta did address the issue, stating that they were working on a fix.

Read the full story here.

7. Murder Victim 'Speaks' from Beyond the Grave: AI Brings Slain Man to Courtroom in Jaw-Dropping Legal First

AI has taken the world by storm, and it has been used to "bring someone back from the grave."

Coming it at number seven is a story on how AI was used to allow a murder victim to "speak" in a courtroom. The AI reconstruction of the murder victim spoke about how he has forgiven the person who shot and killed him.

Read the full story here.

6. PlayStation Network Status on Red Alert: Redditors Frustrated Over Sudden PSN Outage

Another story on the PlayStation Network crash made its way to the top 10 list, landing at number six.

This time, this Tech Times story focuses on the online reaction to the outage, particularly the comments left on Reddit by frustrated users.

Read the full story here.

5. Will Apple Launch a 32‑Inch iMac? 32‑Inch iMac Rumors, Apple Display Size Leaks, and Bold iMac 2026 Predictions

The tech industry has always been full of rumors and predictions, and it was no different in 2025.

Coming it at number five is a story on the rumors, predictions, and leaks involving Apple's iMac. This includes rumors on size, particularly one that measures 32 inches.

Read the full story here.

4. Google Gemini Live Brings Real-Time Video, Screen Sharing to Android Phones—But There's a Catch

AI has been a recurring topic for 2025, particularly the different apps and software that allow the public to experience it.

At number four on this year-end list is a Tech Times report on Google Gemini's capabilities of bringing real-time video and screen sharing to Android phones. However, as the report cautions, there is a catch to this.

Read the full story here.

3. Google Maps Timeline Data Removed, Only Cloud Backups Remain—But Why?

If you've been wondering where your timeline data on Google Maps went sometime in March, well, they were removed.

Tech Times reported that only cloud backups were left after timeline data disappeared from Maps. However, it was revealed that this was caused by a technical issue.

Read the full story here.

2. Are Majority of Your Online Apps Down? Massive Internet Outage Affects Spotify, Twitch, Google, and More

Do you recall the massive internet outage that took place in June? That is this year's number five story.

The outage involved Cloudflare and Google Cloud and affected a number of much-used apps, including Spotify and Twitch. Nintendo Switch Online and Discord were likewise affected by the outage.

Read the full story here.

1. Apple's New Mac Pro Has Been 'Largely Written Off,' Says Gurman

Apple is a pro at keeping the industry guessing when it comes to its products, and one of the claims involving a new Mac Pro has become the most popular story in Tech Times for 2025.

According to analyst Mark Gurman, the new Mac Pro may no longer be happening as it is reportedly no longer a priority of Apple. Whether this is true, however, remains to be seen.

Read the full story here.