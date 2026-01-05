CES 2026: Samsung's 'First Look' Unveils 130-Inch Micro RGB TV, Others in Lineup

Samsung showcased its highly anticipated TV lineup, featuring upgraded OLEDs, massive Neo QLEDs, lifestyle-focused screens, and the successor to the Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 portable projector during the "First Look" announcement.

Following a strong 2025 lineup, Samsung's CES 2026 offerings aim to impress both tech enthusiasts and home entertainment fans.

AI-Powered Picture and Sound Upgrades

Central to the new lineup is Samsung's NQ4 AI processor, which delivers enhanced 4K AI Upscaling, Auto HDR Remastering for SDR content, and an AI customization mode that adjusts picture settings to viewer preferences.

Sports fans benefit from AI Soccer Mode, optimized for live matches. Audio improvements include Adaptive Sound and the AI Sound Controller, which lets users separately tweak dialogue, music, and effects for an immersive experience.

OLED TVs: Flagship and Mid-Range Enhancements

The flagship S95H replaces the S95F with a metal frame, built-in connections, and an optional Wireless One Connect box. Available in 55, 65, 77, and 83 inches, it offers up to 35% more brightness.

The S90H adds OLED Glare Free technology, a 15% brightness boost, and gaming-focused features like 4K 165Hz, G-Sync, FreeSync, ALLM, and HDR10+. Samsung also introduces the S85H, expanding options to a 48-inch OLED for mid-size rooms.

Neo QLED and Big-Screen Entertainment

Samsung's big-screen focus continues with the 115-inch QN90H Neo QLED, delivering an immersive experience for sports and group viewing.

The QN80H, a 100-inch mid-range Neo QLED, leverages AI upscaling to improve lower-resolution content on massive displays.

The Frame Series Evolves With Lifestyle TVs

The Frame series sees major updates, including a new 98-inch model, Samsung's largest lifestyle TV to date, featuring built-in connections instead of the traditional One Connect box. Smaller 43-, 50-, and 55-inch models provide flexibility for both premium and compact spaces.

It's a rare sighting to see a 130-inch micro RGB TV, but Samsung made sure that it could be a real thing. The next-generation viewing won't be the same anymore with the R95H model, which also debuted at CES 2026.

According to Samsung, it "represents the peak of our picture quality innovation." The South Korean tech giant wanted to revive the "spirit of original design" with this technology.

Meanwhile, LG's Micro RGB Evo TV is also expected to debut at CES 2026.