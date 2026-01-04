CES 2026: Samsung's 'The First Look' Announces FoodNote, Other Updates Coming for Refrigerators

Samsung is going all out when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), and its The First Look showcase gave the public a quick look at what's coming.

Held during CES 2026, Samsung placed heavy emphasis on the updates coming to its line of refrigerators.

CES 2026: Samsung Makes Family Hub Smarter Than Before

Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliances (DA) Division at Samsung Electronics Cheolgi Kim and Head of Integrated Marketing, DA at Samsung Electronics America Elizabeth Anderson teamed up during the showcase to discuss what's coming next for Samsung's line of refrigerators.

One of the features discussed is the Family Hub, which will be made smarter than before. With the help of the Google Gemini-powered AI Vision, refrigerators will be able to recognize more items inside them, which can help with restocking.

Updates for Recipes

Another feature announced during the showcase is known as "What's for Today?" According to Samsung, this feature allows refrigerators to make recipe recommendations based on what is inside them.

It should be noted that this feature will be available for select refrigerators only.

In addition, the company also announced the feature known as "Video to Recipe," which converts cooking videos into easy-to-follow recipes that can guide users as they cook.

FoodNote and Now Brief

Samsung will also be launching a feature called FoodNote.

FoodNote provides a weekly report on a user's food intake patterns. It also provides insights on what ingredients are most used as well as which items need to be restocked as soon as possible.

Last and certainly not the least, there will also be a Now Brief feature, which will allow users to use voice commands in order to customize widgets and more.

Heavy AI Integration for Samsung Devices

Earlier in the showcase, Samsung CEO TM Roh explained the next chapter of the company, which involves the heavy integration of AI in the company's products.

"We will embed AI across every category and every product," he said during the start of The First Look.

This has become apparent in the announcements made for the company's refrigerators and other products during the showcase.