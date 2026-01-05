CES 2026: Lenovo to Unveil 'Tech World Experience' Unlike Anything People Have Seen Before

Lenovo is gearing up for one of the most ambitious showcases of CES 2026, hosting its Tech World event inside the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas. As the world's largest PC manufacturer by shipment volume, Lenovo is setting the bar high, promising a "Tech World experience unlike anything CES has seen before."

At the heart of the event is artificial intelligence, paired with real-world applications spanning sports, entertainment, and consumer technology.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Lenovo's headline-grabbing showcase.

How to Watch Lenovo's CES 2026 Event Live

Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang will take the stage on Tuesday, January 6, at 8:00 PM ET. The keynote will be livestreamed globally on YouTube, giving fans, tech enthusiasts, and industry insiders a front-row seat to Lenovo's latest announcements.

Click here for the livestream.

With the Sphere as the backdrop and weeks of buildup, this is becoming one of the most anticipated CES presentations of the year.

Lenovo's AI Vision Takes Center Stage

Artificial intelligence will be a key focus of Lenovo's CES 2026 message. According to the company, Tech World will highlight how its AI-driven solutions are already transforming industries worldwide. One major focus is sports technology, where Yang is expected to discuss how Lenovo has helped "revolutionize Formula 1" through advanced computing, data analytics, and real-time AI insights.

Looking ahead, Lenovo will also preview its plans for deploying AI at scale during the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the United States.

From athlete performance analysis to fan engagement and infrastructure optimization, Lenovo appears intent on positioning itself as a key technology partner for some of the world's biggest sporting events.

Entertainment Meets Innovation at the Sphere

Staying true to Las Vegas spectacle, Lenovo is blending technology with live entertainment. Following the keynote, pop star Gwen Stefani is set to perform, turning Tech World into a full-scale tech-and-music experience.

New Lenovo Products and CES Hardware Expectations

While AI will dominate the narrative, hardware announcements are still very much on the table. Lenovo is expected to build on the momentum from its standout CES 2025 reveals.

Last year, the company impressed with the Legion Go S, the first third-party handheld gaming device running SteamOS, and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, a laptop with a screen that physically expands at the press of a button.

Importantly, Lenovo followed through on both products within months, avoiding the "vaporware" pitfall common at CES. That track record suggests any new devices teased at CES 2026 could arrive sooner than many expect.

Could New Motorola Phones Make an Appearance?

As Motorola's parent company, Lenovo could also use Tech World to hint at upcoming smartphones. Speculation is already swirling around a potential new Motorola Razr foldable, though no official confirmation has been made.

If past events are any indication, Lenovo may save at least one mobile surprise for the CES stage.