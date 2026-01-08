CES 2026: Lenovo Unveils Self-Charging Keyboard and Mouse Concept That Only Needs Indoor Light

CES 2026 has always been the stage for many new technologies to be release, as well as those that are still under development.

An example of which is what Lenovo unveiled during their showcase, which focuses on a self-charging keyboard and mouse combo.

Lenovo Unveils Self-Charging Keyboard, Mouse at CES 2026

Lenovo's massive Tech World showcase at CES 2026 unveiled a lot of new and upcoming technologies, as well as concepts that the company has been working on, including their new self-charging keyboard and mouse.

This new set offers a full-sized keyboard and a mouse that both look regular in design, but the technology it packs is what makes it stand out from the rest.

The company calls this the "Lenovo Self-Charging Kit Concept," which brings the self-charging capabilities to the keyboard and mouse peripherals that no longer require wired charging. According to Mashable, the concept centers on solar charging technology where users only need to place it at a location that receives light, but it does not need to be sunlight.

Lenovo stressed that it only requires indoor light to charge its power cells. As the materials of the keyboard and mouse remain unknown, placing it under direct sunlight may affect the technology or its materials, so it is best not to try this.

According to Lenovo, this new set of peripheral concepts brings "one of the industry's first true no-charging" experiences, and it is great for those who want a wire-free setup.

No More Wires Needed for This Keyboard and Mouse

Lenovo's product images for the Self-Charging Kit Concept unveil where the wireless charging pads are placed on both the keyboard and mouse.

For the keyboard, it is placed above the arrow keys and below the Page Up, Page Down, Home, and End keys, right on the empty space which gets the branding or logo from a company.

For the mouse, the entire top part of the mouse looks like the charging pad.

Indoor Light Is Enough to Charge These

According to Lenovo, indoor light is enough to charge the peripherals and give users the experience of a wireless and self-charging keyboard and mouse.

These devices can operate when they receive indoor light power as low as 50 lux. Most of the home lighting levels from indoor LED bulbs capable of producing as much as 100 lux at a minimum.

The company touted that this keyboard is for those who want a neat desktop or are always on the go, offering both an aesthetic and sustainable solution for their needs.

There are still no release dates or availability for the Self-Charging Kit Concept peripherals, as well as their price tag, as of writing.