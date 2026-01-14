WhatsApp Windows App's High RAM Usage, Missing Features Frustrate Desktop Users

WhatsApp's new web app has frustrated a lot of desktop users. Although it allows faster feature rollouts, it does not mean that it won't come with a costly caveat.

Unfortunately, the new app consumes significantly more RAM and struggles with performance compared to the lightweight native version.

Feature Upgrades Come With Trade-Offs

The native WhatsApp app is quite slow and lags behind its counterparts. While it's stable, its features are outdated. The newer app, on the other hand, has more advanced features. However, there's a glaring concern about this.

Despite higher memory usage, the web wrapper introduces enhanced functionality not fully developed in the old native app. The Status and Community sections are now more robust, providing users with richer features. However, several latest WhatsApp features remain mobile-only, leaving desktop users waiting.

Mobile-Only Features on WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently launched Member Tags and Text Stickers on mobile.

Member Tags: Assign custom roles in group chats (e.g., "Coach" or "Anna's Dad") to provide context for participants.

Text Stickers: Convert typed messages into stickers that can also be saved into personal sticker packs.

While these features enhance group chats on mobile, desktop users cannot create or edit them directly.

Event Reminders Enhance Group Planning

Mobile users can now create event reminders in group chats, with customizable alerts to keep invitees on track for parties, meetings, or calls. Although these notifications sync to the desktop, creating or modifying them still requires the mobile app.

Desktop Limitations Frustrate Users

Many Windows users are left with a memory-heavy app exceeding 400MB of RAM but without access to all WhatsApp features. Member Tags set on mobile sync to the desktop, but cannot be created there.

Text Stickers remain fully mobile-exclusive, and this highlights the gap between desktop performance and functionality.

As for WhatsApp users in the UAE, be extra vigilant since zero-day attacks are still happening. Emirates NBD warned customers to be careful when picking up their smartphones through a voice call.