Netflix CEO Unveils 45-day Theater Exclusivity for WBD Films in Potential Merger Deal

Netflix's co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, has revealed the potential timeline for Warner Bros. Discovery's theatrical releases, giving films only 45 days to stay off the streaming platform.

This potential timeline of theatrical exclusivity could apply if the Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery merger deal is finalized, and it is revealed that it is already longer than what the streaming giant previously had planned for WBD's films.

Netflix CEO Unveils 45-Day Theater Exclusivity for WBD Films

The New York Times' latest interview with Sarandos reveals many details about the company's plans for Warner Bros. Discovery in the future, most especially in terms of theater exclusivity.

According to Sarandos, Netflix is committed to giving Warner Bros. Discovery a longer exclusivity period for its theatrical releases should the deal push through.

"We will run that business largely like it is today, with 45-day windows," said Sarandos. The co-CEO claims that the streaming company is willing to give WBD a "hard number" on theater exclusivity.

This is one of the largest concerns when it comes to the Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery deal as many feared that the acquisition could potentially "kill" the film releases of the entertainment company in theaters.

However, Netflix has reportedly assured the public before that it will still maintain theatrical releases should it secure the WBD deal, but many questioned the timeline it will give.

Sarandos said that he and the entire Netflix team are "competitive people," claiming that they want to win opening weekends and the box office, which further attests to their commitment to theatrical releases for WBD.

Netflix Initially Wanted Shorter Theater Exclusivity

That said, this goes against a previous Deadline report, which claimed that Netflix "was supportive" of a 17-day window for theatrical releases, according to sources.

This report came after Netflix's rousing success with the theatrical release of the "Stranger Things" finale that was made available during New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It made over $25 million.

According to Engadget, Sarandos clarified his previous sentiments about theaters in his interview with the New York Times, citing that it is "outmoded for some."

Is 45 Days Enough for Theater Exclusivity?

45 days is equivalent to a month and a half, and this could potentially be enough for theater exclusivity for a Warner Bros. film. According to Slash Film, over the last several years, the average time for a film to stay in theaters is about 30 to 45 days.

Netflix's commitment to theater exclusivity for WBD still falls around the same window, but they are only talking about the timeline of exclusivity in cinemas and when they will be available to the streaming platform, not when the movie will be removed from theaters.