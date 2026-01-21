Netflix Reinvents Its Mobile App to Compete in a Social-First Video Era

Netflix was reportedly pushing a Warner Bros. discovery deal, but this doesn't mean new changes aren't coming soon. In fact, the streaming giant is preparing a major shift in how users discover and engage with content. This might be the future of streaming that the company envisions: increasingly mobile, social, and short-form.

As platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube continue to dominate daily screen time, Netflix is redesigning its mobile app to feel faster, more immersive, and better aligned with modern viewing habits.

Mobile-First Redesign Built for Long-Term Growth

According to Co-CEO Greg Peters, Netflix's revamped mobile experience is designed as a flexible foundation rather than a one-off update. It is expected to roll out this year.

Peters described the redesign as a system that allows Netflix to continuously test, iterate, and expand features as user behavior evolves.

The core objective is clear: reduce friction in content discovery and keep users engaged for longer sessions by making it easier and more intuitive to find something worth watching.

Competing for Attention, Not Just Viewers

According to TechCrunch, Netflix executives are increasingly framing competition in broader terms. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos has acknowledged that the company now competes not only with other streamers, but with social media, live sports, gaming, and even awards shows—all fighting for the same limited attention span.

That strategy appears to be working. In 2025, Netflix reported $45.2 billion in revenue, surpassed $1.5 billion in ad sales, and crossed 325 million paid subscribers, underscoring the strength of its evolving ecosystem.

Vertical Video Feeds Take the Spotlight

The most noticeable change is Netflix's deeper push into vertical, swipeable video feeds. The company has already experimented with short clips from its shows and movies, borrowing heavily from formats popularized by TikTok and Instagram Reels.

These bite-sized previews are designed to grab attention instantly and funnel users toward full episodes or films. Netflix plans to expand this approach further, using vertical clips as a primary discovery and promotional tool across genres and formats.

Netflix Makes a Serious Play for Video Podcasts

In a notable expansion beyond traditional streaming, Netflix is also entering the video podcast space. The company has begun launching original video podcasts featuring high-profile personalities and has partnered with major audio platforms to bring established podcast libraries onto Netflix.

YouTube used to be the leading company when it comes to video podcasts, but this will definitely change once the improvements are implemented.