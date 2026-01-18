Netflix made a statement when it officially killed casting from smartphones to almost all types of televisions and streaming devices, except for a handful of devices that were excluded.

While it was removed last year, many are still questioning the move by Netflix as it has been one nifty feature on the streaming platform.

Netflix Killed Casting: Streaming Rep Reveals Plausible Reason

According to a recent report by The Verge, Netflix made a massive and controversial move when it officially removed casting from smartphones.

The move was criticized by many as people are fond of using casting instead of having to log in their Netflix accounts to smart TVs, especially on a TV that they do not own.

At CES 2026, a streaming representative revealed the potential reason as to why this was removed, and they stated that only 10% of Android users on the service are using the feature.

This reason alone is potentially enough for Netflix to remove the feature on its platform, providing only a limited exception.

Only users who are on the ad-free plans and are using older Chromecast devices (without remotes) are eligible to use casting from smartphones to TVs, and these two factors are required to continue using the feature.

It is important to note that for TVs that have built-in or can download the Netflix app, the casting feature is no longer available. This includes Android TVs, Google TVs, later Chromecast devices, and others.

Google Cast Is Not Yet Dead: Would It Come Back?

Despite this, The Verge pointed out that Google executive Neha Dixit said that fans of the casting experience should "stay tuned for more to come this year."

While other platforms, specifically Netflix, have removed the casting feature from smartphones to TVs, Google is still banking on the tech and its place in the industry.

Recently, Apple added Google Cast support for the Apple TV app on Android, staying true to its commitment to continue making the casting feature available to users.