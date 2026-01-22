Apple Lunar New Year Promo 2026 to Offer Up to 1,000 Yuan in Select Products

Apple is intensifying its recovery efforts in China with a limited-time Lunar New Year sales campaign, offering steep discounts across iPhones, Macs, iPads, wearables, and accessories.

The promotion aims to sustain consumer demand and extend Apple's recent momentum in the region into early 2026.

Apple Discounts Reach Up to 1,000 Yuan

From January 24 to January 27, Apple will host a four-day promotional event in China, cutting prices by as much as 1,000 yuan (approximately $143) on select products.

Discount values vary depending on the device category and configuration, making the sale one of Apple's most aggressive price moves in the Chinese market in recent months.

The short window creates urgency while encouraging customers to upgrade across multiple product lines.

iPhones, Macs, and iPads Included in the Sale

The Lunar New Year promotion covers a broad range of Apple hardware. Eligible iPhone models include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and the more affordable iPhone 16e. Notably, the Cupertino giant excludes its latest iPhone 17 lineup, which continues to drive strong demand without incentives.

Mac discounts apply to several popular models, including the MacBook Air M4, MacBook Pro M4 and M5 variants, Mac mini, and iMac. Apple is also extending savings to its tablet lineup, with deals on the iPad Pro M5, iPad Air M3, iPad A16, and the iPad mini powered by the A17 Pro chip.

Wearables and Accessories Also Get Price Cuts

Apple's wearables and accessories are part of the promotion as well, according to 9to5Mac. Shoppers can save on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Watch SE 3.

Audio products such as AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, AirPods Max, and the Apple Pencil Pro are also discounted, making the sale appealing to both new buyers and ecosystem upgrades.

Payment Methods and Purchase Limits

Apple notes that discounts apply only when customers use approved payment options, including Alipay, WeChat Pay, and select Chinese bank cards. Each customer is limited to two discounted units per product category, and in-store availability may vary.

The Lunar New Year sale cannot be combined with other promotions, such as education pricing or employee discounts. However, Apple's Trade In program remains available, allowing customers to offset costs further.

Why Apple's China Push is Crucial

The promotion follows a notable rebound in Apple's China performance. iPhone shipments reportedly surged 28% in Q4 2025, driven largely by strong demand for the iPhone 17 lineup.

While those models are excluded from the sale, the campaign is telling us that Apple is keen in maintaining its growth across Macs, iPads, wearables, and other accessories.