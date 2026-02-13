Russia Blocks WhatsApp, Pushes Citizens to State-Backed Max Messenger

Russia has officially blocked WhatsApp, directing users to the state-backed messaging platform Max, following similar restrictions on Telegram.

The app is widely used by millions, including military personnel, government officials, and state media outlets.

Kremlin Cites Legal Violations

In an interview with the BBC, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov justified the block, alleging that WhatsApp violated Russian law. He positioned Max as "an affordable alternative on the market for citizens" and described it as a growing national messaging platform.

Peskov also criticized Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, for failing to comply with local regulations.

Meta Responds

In another report by CNN, WhatsApp confirmed that Russian authorities "attempted to fully block WhatsApp" to encourage users to switch to state-controlled apps. The company condemned the move, saying:

"Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia. We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected."

WhatsApp emphasized that it continues its efforts to keep its users connected.

Max Will Be Users' Priority Messaging App

The block highlights increasing government control over digital communications in Russia, prioritizing domestic platforms over global services. Users may face limited access to private messaging, while Max becomes the primary app for communication.

Still, many think that what the Kremlin did was questionable.

Russia also blocked FaceTime and other encrypted apps in late December because the government believed that they were used to do "criminal activities."