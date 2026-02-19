Infinix Xpad 30e Unveils Education-Heavy Features Like Photo Solving, AI Tutor, and More

Infinix has officially introduced the Infinix Xpad 30E, a budget-friendly tablet designed specifically for students and families.

Designed as an education-focused device, the Xpad 30E blends practical hardware with AI-powered study tools, positioning itself as a strong contender in the affordable tablet market.

11-Inch Full HD Display for Learning and Entertainment

According to The Tech Outlook, the Xpad 30E features an 11-inch LCD with a 1920×1200 resolution and a typical brightness of 440 nits, delivering sharp visuals for reading, streaming, and attending online classes. The large screen size makes multitasking more comfortable, whether users are reviewing digital textbooks or participating in virtual lessons.

Infinix offers the tablet in three color options: Dreamy Purple, Forest Green, and Deep Blue. With this, you can enjoy a new level of personalization, especially if you're a student or someone working in the education space.

AI Tutor and Smart Study Features

A key highlight of the Xpad 30E is its integrated AI Tutor, designed to enhance productivity and structured learning. GSM Arena wrote that the system includes:

Photo Solving for snapping images of questions and receiving guided answers

Tap to Ask for instant contextual queries

AI Creation tools for generating study materials

AI Screen Recognition for interactive on-screen assistance

In addition, Infinix bundles access to over 120,000 premium learning resources, including curated courses aligned with textbooks and structured exercises. Away from the conventional tablet, this product is your newest dedicated study companion.

Performance, Battery Life, and Connectivity

Powering the device is the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable via microSD. While not built for heavy gaming or advanced multitasking, the configuration is well-suited for browsing, video streaming, document editing, and educational apps.

The tablet includes a 5MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, supporting video calls and online classes. With 4G connectivity, students can stay connected even without Wi-Fi access.

A sizable 7,000mAh battery powers the device, complemented by 18W wired charging, ensuring dependable all-day usage for schoolwork and entertainment.

How Much is the Infinix Xpad 30e?

Currently listed in Indonesia at IDR 2,394,000 (approximately $141 USD), the Infinix Xpad 30E offers compelling value in the budget tablet segment. It's expected to be released globally in the coming months.

