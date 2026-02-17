IPhone 18 Launch Sees eSim Expansion to More Regions in 2026

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 launch could signal a major evolution in smartphone design and connectivity, with reports indicating plans to expand SIM-free models beyond the U.S., potentially bringing full eSIM support to European markets.

Pending regulatory approval, this could transform how users manage mobile connectivity across the region.

eSIM-Only iPhones Coming to Europe

Apple first experimented with eSIM-only devices in the iPhone 14 series in the United States, hinting at a future without physical SIM trays. According to Greek digital news outlet Techmaniacs, the iPhone 18 may continue this strategy in Europe, removing the physical SIM slot entirely.

This change would free up internal space, allowing engineers to allocate it to larger batteries, improved cooling systems, or other hardware enhancements, all without compromising the device's sleek design.

Although eSIM adoption has grown, onboarding challenges, particularly for users transitioning from Android devices, have slowed widespread acceptance. Apple's ecosystem advantage, however, could make the iPhone 18's eSIM experience seamless, accelerating adoption across Europe.

Bigger Battery Without Adding Bulk

Battery life remains a key selling point for iPhones. News18 reported that eliminating the SIM tray could provide the extra room needed to increase battery capacity, especially for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, delivering longer endurance without sacrificing the device's slim profile.

Pricing Outlook and Foldable Rumors

Industry analysts expect Apple to maintain competitive pricing despite global memory shortages. Early projections suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start around $1,099, with the Pro Max potentially debuting at $1,199 in the U.S. Supplier arrangements, including deals with Samsung, may help stabilize production costs.

Rumors also point to a potential foldable iPhone in the upcoming lineup. Based on this move, Apple is going to innovate aggressively through 2027 and beyond. Expect more AI-focused features for the next models.