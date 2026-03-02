Anker Soundcore Space 2 Headphones Launch at MWC 2026 With LDAC, Adaptive ANC, 60-Hour Battery

Anker has expanded its premium headphone lineup with the launch of the Soundcore Space 2, building on the success of the Space One and Space One Pro.

The new noise-cancelling headphones combine smarter active noise cancellation, high-resolution audio, and long battery life, all at a competitive price.

Smarter Adaptive Noise Cancellation

The Space 2 features enhanced adaptive ANC, which uses atmospheric pressure sensors and environmental detection to adjust noise reduction in real time. Whether in transit, a busy café, or at work, the headphones fine-tune sound isolation, delivering a consistently immersive experience.

High-Resolution Audio With LDAC Support

Audio quality gets a major upgrade with Sony's LDAC codec, supporting up to 96 kHz / 990 kbps streaming over Bluetooth.

Combined with standard SBC and AAC support, users enjoy rich, detailed sound comparable to higher-end models, making the Space 2 a strong competitor in the midrange headphone market.

Long Battery Life and Fast Charging

Battery performance remains impressive: up to 40 hours with ANC active and 60 hours with ANC off. Fast charging adds hours of playback with just a short recharge, ensuring uninterrupted listening on long commutes or trips.

AI-Powered Noise Reduction and Premium Features

According to Digital Trends, Anker introduces the Seamless AI Noise Cancelling Engine, which combines adaptive filters and spatial awareness to improve voice clarity while reducing ambient distractions. Multiple AI-powered microphones enhance call quality in real-world environments.

Additional features include:

Spatial audio support

Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity for seamless device switching

Redesigned companion app for EQ and ANC customization

Updated earcups and ergonomic improvements for extended comfort

How Much is an Anker Soundcore Space 2?

The Soundcore Space 2 will launch globally on April 21, 2026, in Linen White, Jet Black, and Seafoam Green, priced at $129.99.