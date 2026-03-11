Oracle Earnings Beat Expectations as Small Layoff Begins Because of AI

Oracle reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, signaling continued demand for its enterprise software and cloud services.

At the same time, the tech giant outlined ambitious plans for the next fiscal year and revealed upcoming workforce reductions tied to its growing use of artificial intelligence.

AI Investments and Massive Data Center Expansion

In a statement, Oracle said AI-powered code generation tools are transforming its development process.

"AI models for generating computer code have become so efficient that we have been restructuring our product development teams into smaller, more agile and productive groups. This new AI Code Generation technology is enabling us to build more software in less time with fewer people."

Despite the earnings beat, Oracle's stock has dropped more than 50% since last September, largely due to investor concerns about heavy AI spending and its potential impact on workforce needs.

The company is aggressively expanding its infrastructure to support the AI boom. Oracle plans to invest $50 billion in new data centers this fiscal year, nearly double the amount spent the previous year.

However, delays and increasing reliance on debt markets confused some analysts about whether the company can fully execute these expansion plans on schedule.

Job Cuts and Cash Flow Pressures

Oracle's financial strategy also includes restructuring and cost control measures. The company reported a negative free cash flow of -$24.7 billion last quarter, and analysts expect the figure to remain negative until 2030.

To offset these pressures, Oracle is planning significant job cuts and implementing a hiring freeze within its cloud division.

AI Productivity Boosts Investor Optimism

Oracle leadership believes AI tools will significantly increase engineering productivity. According to co-CEO Mike Sicilia, smaller development teams can now build complete solutions faster, create new SaaS products, and integrate AI agents directly into existing applications.

Following the earnings announcement, Oracle shares surged more than 8%, suggesting renewed investor confidence in the company's long-term AI strategy and its potential to drive both efficiency and revenue growth.

With the "SaaSpocalypse," it's high time for the companies to address the industry concerns about AI. The technology is indeed a useful tool for speeding up many processes, but at the same time, it can easily disrupt traditional software development and delivery models.