Disney+ 'Verts' Feature Adds TikTok-Style Short Videos Featuring Movie Previews on the App

The Disney+ mobile app is now adding a new feature called "Verts," and as the name suggests, it brings movie clips and previews in a TikTok-style vertical video format for users to browse.

This feature not only adds a way to discover new movies or shows to stream on the platform, but it also offers another form of entertainment that brings Disney+'s content in a familiar format that many enjoy.

Disney+ Verts Feature Adds TikTok-Style Short Videos

The Walt Disney Company officially unveiled its new feature on the Disney+ app called "Verts," which is now live for users in the United States to enjoy.

According to Disney, the arrival of Verts on Disney+ is the first phase of the company's adoption of vertical video content on the streaming platform, with more features to come in the future.

Disney first announced this during their 2026 Global Tech & Data Showcase earlier this year, marking a massive shift towards short-form content in the vertical format that will join their traditional long-form content in the horizontal orientation.

Watch Movie Clips, Previews in Disney+'s Verts

Disney+'s Verts feature offers short-form vertical movie clips and previews that show off the vast offering of the streaming platform.

The new Verts feature may be accessed via the special Verts icon found on the bottom part of the mobile app, right on the navigation bar.

Users may swipe up or down to browse the clips, click on the Play button to directly stream the featured content, and click on the "+" to add it to their Watchlist.