Amazon Now Offers Faster Delivery Options Including 1- and 3-Hour Shipping in Many Cities

If you are in dire need of new items fast, then you are in luck with Amazon as the e-commerce platform now offers faster delivery options that could have an item shipped to your address in one-hour or three-hour options.

Amazon Now Offers Faster Delivery: 1 Hour or 3 Hours

Amazon announced that they are further speeding up the deliveries of items that users buy from the e-commerce platform by adding one-hour and three-hour delivery options in multiple cities in the United States.

Amazon said that the faster shipping options are available on eligible products that are fulfilled by the company in terms of delivery.

The company applies the faster shipping times to products that are already in their warehouses across the country and not to those that will come from sellers first before being handed over to Amazon.

Moreover, the company also revealed that Amazon Prime members will also get discounted shipping fees when opting for the faster delivery options.

Faster Shipping Times Are Available in Many Cities

Over 90,000 products are eligible for the faster shipping times Amazon offers now, and they may use the platform's search filter feature to display "in one hour" or "in three hours" options to easily find these items.

That said, Amazon said that users may visit its new dedicated website, which offers a list of eligible cities in the country for faster delivery. The e-commerce giant also stated that it will expand to more cities and service areas in the future.

The one-hour delivery option is available for hundreds of cities and towns, while the three-hour option is now live in as many as 2,000 cities.

Amazon said that the one-hour delivery option will cost Prime members $9.99, while non-Prime members will have to pay $19.99 for it.

On the other hand, the three-hour option is available for $4.99 for Prime members and $14.99 for non-Prime members.