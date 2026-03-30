Google Pixel 10a Entirely Removes Camera Bump, But Major Design Changes Still Missing

The Google Pixel 10a takes a risky yet practical approach by removing one of modern smartphones' most common design traits: the camera bump.

Instead, Google delivers a completely flat back, which improves stability when placed on surfaces and offers a cleaner, more minimalist look.

Flat Design Meets a Brighter Display

The Pixel 10a stands out immediately with its flush camera system, a rare feature in today's market. Despite this change, the phone retains its familiar form factor, featuring a 6.3-inch display.

Google upgrades the screen with a brighter Actua panel, reaching up to 3,000 nits for excellent outdoor visibility. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, though users must manually enable it in settings, something worth doing for smoother scrolling and gameplay.

Performance: Reliable but Unchanged

Powering the device is the Google Tensor G4 chip, the same processor found in its predecessor. While it ensures stable day-to-day performance, it does not deliver a noticeable leap in speed or efficiency.

With 8GB of RAM, multitasking feels smooth for everyday use, like browsing, social media, and streaming for TechCrunch reporter Ivan Mehta. However, it lacks the advanced on-device AI capabilities seen in higher-end Pixel models, which may disappoint power users.

Battery Life and Charging Improvements

One of the Pixel 10a's biggest strengths is its battery. The 5,100mAh capacity comfortably lasts a full day under typical usage.

Google also enhances charging speeds and includes improved wireless charging support. These upgrades make the device more convenient, especially for users who prioritize longevity over raw performance.

Consistent Pixel Quality

The camera system remains familiar, featuring a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Photos are sharp with accurate colors in most conditions, staying true to Pixel's reputation for reliable photography.

However, the ultra-wide lens lacks autofocus and can struggle with edge sharpness. AI tools like Camera Coach and Auto Best Take help improve results, especially in group shots and tricky compositions.

Speaking of Camera Coach, some users on Reddit said it was useless and underperforming. Here are some of the comments about this feature:

"Yep, all the AI slop packed into the phone makes me turn away from Android even more." "I find the whole camera coach process and steps to be too slow. Other than that the idea is not bad." "Useless gimmick, like 90% of the "new" and "amazing" features they add."

Software Support and Overall Value

Google continues to lead in software longevity, promising seven years of updates. This makes the Pixel 10a a strong long-term investment, especially at its $499 price point.

Should You Purchase Pixel 10a?

The Pixel 10a doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it doesn't need to. With its flat design, bright display, and dependable battery life, it offers excellent value for new buyers.

However, those upgrading from a previous Pixel may find the improvements incremental. Still, for anyone seeking a clean, reliable, and affordable Android phone in 2026, the Pixel 10a remains a compelling choice. Just don't expect it to be the top of the line.