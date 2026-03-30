Google Pixel 11 Leak Hints at Sleeker Design, Tensor G6 Upgrade, But Is This Just a Minor Refresh?

Fresh leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 11 provide an early look at Google's next flagship device, suggesting a polished upgrade rather than a major redesign.

Following reports about the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the standard model is also expected to launch in August, consistent with Google's usual release cycle.

Refined Design With Slimmer Bezels

At first glance, the Pixel 11 retains Google's signature design language, according to GSMArena. However, slimmer bezels stand out as a key enhancement, improving the screen-to-body ratio and delivering a more immersive viewing experience. While the changes may not appear drastic, they show Google's continued focus on refinement and user comfort.

Redesigned Camera Island and Sleeker Build

A notable update comes in the form of the redesigned camera module. The Pixel 11 features a more streamlined, oval-shaped camera island that is now fully covered in glass, removing the metallic accents seen in earlier models. This gives the device a cleaner, more modern look.

In terms of dimensions, the phone reportedly measures 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm. Android Headlines wrote that this makes it nearly identical to the Google Pixel 10, though slightly thinner. While the difference is minimal, it signals ongoing hardware optimization.

Tensor G6 Chip Promises Better Performance

Under the hood, the Pixel 11 is expected to run on Google's new Tensor G6 processor, rumored to feature a 7-core CPU. This could result in improved efficiency, smoother multitasking, and better app performance. Additionally, reports suggest a possible shift to a MediaTek modem, which may enhance connectivity and battery efficiency.

Incremental Upgrade, Bigger Changes Ahead?

Despite these improvements, the display is expected to remain largely unchanged from the previous generation. This indicates that Google is prioritizing internal upgrades over external redesigns for now.

Overall, the Pixel 11 appears to be an incremental upgrade. What's important is that people are getting their money's worth with its refined design and booster performance. The future updates will dictate whether the software part can live up to people's expectations.