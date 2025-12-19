Pixel Owners Are Urged to Install This Surprise Update Before Year's End—Here's Why

Google has launched a new software fix, but only for select Pixel models. Apparently, the company is not yet done with the 2025 updates. It might be a minor update, but it's as important as the previous updates.

The patch addresses several issues that have generated recent complaints from users.

Small Pixel Update With Big Fixes

If you own a Pixel handset, you can install the latest update. Don't expect new features to be added because it primarily focuses on stability and usability.

As 9to5Google reported, Google's main goal through this update is to address faster-than-normal battery drain, which has been affecting device performance for some users. It's a concerning problem, especially for those Pixel users glued to their phones for several hours.

The update also resolves touchscreen responsiveness problems, particularly on the Pixel 10. Users had reported laggy or missed touches, which impacted basic functionality.

Another key fix involves access to cached content. Some Pixel users upgrading from Android 14 or earlier to Android 16 experienced difficulty opening locally stored files. This update corrects that issue, restoring normal access.

Who Gets the Pixel Update First?

The update is currently available for Pixel 8, 9, and 10 devices on Verizon and Visible networks. According to 9to5Google, it has also been spotted in other countries, and wider availability is expected in the coming days. At roughly 25MB, it is a relatively small patch.

Verizon has posted a full list of changes on its website that highlights the three main fixes: battery drain, touchscreen unresponsiveness, and cached content access. Google is actively addressing user-reported concerns based on the update.

How to Update Your Pixel Phone

Updating your Pixel is straightforward:

Open the Settings app. Tap System, then Software update. Check for any available upgrades and follow the prompts to install.

If the update is not yet visible, try again later, as rollout is gradual. Currently, availability is limited to Verizon, Visible, and select regions, but broader distribution is expected soon.

Google's Recent Pixel Updates

Android Police observed that Google released another update for the Pixel line that included various quality-of-life improvements. Among these were better power management, the removal of the confusing question mark charging indicator, and several glitch fixes affecting speakers and screens.