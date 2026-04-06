Google Photos has rolled out several new features to the app, including the addition of the "AI Enhance" button, which allows users to edit an image's light, color, and more with a single tap.

There are also other tools added by Google to its Photos app to help with the image editing process on the platform.

Google Photos Rolls Out 'AI Enhance' Button

Google Photos shared a new post on their official X account, which details the arrival of the AI Enhance feature on the app, and it delivers a quick and easy way to edit images with only a tap.

According to Google, the AI Enhance feature only tweaks the lighting, color, and other aspects of a photo, and it will not add any details, resize photos, change perspectives, or perform other generative AI-powered image tweaks.

Google Photos' new AI Enhance button is rolling out to all Android users globally, and users only need to ensure that the app is updated to its latest version.

If it does not yet appear on your app, it will eventually appear as long as the app is updated, according to 9to5Google.

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Did you see the new button in your photo editor? AI Enhance is now available to Android users worldwide! ✨🌎



Elevate your images with a tap, balancing light and color instantly. Because your best memories deserve better than “okay” lighting. 🪄



Output varies by device. pic.twitter.com/eCocp55ybt — Google Photos (@googlephotos) April 6, 2026

Google Photos also Adds a New Video Tool

Alongside the AI Enhance button, Google Photos has also added a new video playback tool to the app. The video playback tool shows speed controls on the field, allowing users to choose from 0.25x speed all the way up to 2x.

According to Google's community page announcement, users may access playback speed controls via a three-dot menu where "Playback speed" is hidden. After choosing your desired speed, tap on "Done" to watch the clip in your chosen tempo.

Google noted this has been a long-requested feature from users and is now rolling it out in this latest version of the Photos app alongside the AI Enhance button.

It remains unconfirmed when the feature will arrive on the iOS version of the app.