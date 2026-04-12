AirDrop via Quick Share Expands to More Pixel, Samsung Galaxy Android Devices

Google's AirDrop over Quick Share support is expanding to more devices after its initial availability earlier this year, with additional Android smartphones gaining the capacity to use the feature.

The latest AirDrop over Quick Share support offers an upgrade to interconnectivity and file sharing between the iOS and Android platforms (and vice versa).

AirDrop Over Quick Share Expands to More Android Devices

According to 9to5Google, the list of compatible devices to use the new AirDrop over Quick Share feature from Google has recently expanded, with as many as 22 devices now able to use it.

However, it is important to note that these devices are only split between two smartphone brands, namely Google's Pixel and Samsung's Galaxy devices.

Google Pixel devices that can access AirDrop over Quick Share:

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Samsung Galaxy devices that can access AirDrop over Quick Share:

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26+

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 7*

Galaxy Z Flip 7*

Galaxy S25*

Galaxy S25+*

Galaxy S25 Ultra*

Galaxy Z Fold 6*

Galaxy Z Flip 6*

Galaxy S24*

Galaxy S24+*

Galaxy S24 Ultra*

In Samsung's case, devices marked with an asterisk (*) have special requirements before they can access the AirDrop over Quick Share feature, and it is being updated to the latest One UI 8.5 software from Samsung.

However, it is important to note that it is still in the beta program availability.

When Are Other Android Smartphones Getting the Feature?

The AirDrop over Quick Share support is not yet a universal experience as only a limited number of smartphone models were made eligible to access the feature.

At first, it was only Google's Pixel 10 series that was able to use the AirDrop interconnectivity via QuickShare, but it was later adopted by Samsung for its latest Galaxy S26 series.

It was revealed in previous reports that brands like Oppo are already working on support for the feature, but some users have to wait for their smartphone brands to announce adoption of the feature.