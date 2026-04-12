OpenAI vs Elon: AI Giant Accuses Musk's Proposal as 'Legal Ambush' Ahead of Trial

The legal battle between Elon Musk and OpenAI is intensifying as both sides prepare for a crucial courtroom showdown later this month.

Tensions rose sharply after OpenAI accused Musk of staging a "legal ambush," arguing that his recent filings introduce last-minute changes that complicate the case and attempt to influence public perception.

Origins of the Lawsuit and Core Dispute

The conflict began in 2024 when Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft.

According to Bloomberg, Musk claims that OpenAI abandoned its original nonprofit mission, focused on developing AI for the public good, and shifted toward a profit-driven model after securing major funding and forming a deep partnership with Microsoft.

Both companies have denied these allegations, maintaining that their collaboration supports innovation while adhering to responsible AI development principles.

Read more: Elon Musk Offers Support to TSA Workers as Airports Face Long Delays

Musk's Revised Legal Strategy Draws Pushback

Earlier this month, Elon Musk amended his complaint, proposing that any damages awarded should go to OpenAI's nonprofit arm. He also called for the removal of CEO Sam Altman from both his executive role and board position.

OpenAI strongly rejected these changes, describing them as "legally improper and factually unsupported," further escalating tensions between the parties.

Billions at Stake in Landmark AI Case

Per Engadget, the financial scope of the lawsuit is massive. Elon Musk is reportedly seeking between $79 billion and $134 billion in alleged wrongful gains. This makes the case one of the most significant legal confrontations in the tech and AI sectors to date.

Beyond the monetary stakes, the outcome could influence how AI companies structure partnerships, manage funding, and balance profit motives with ethical responsibilities.

OpenAI vs Elon Musk Trial

With the trial scheduled to begin on April 27, the case is drawing global attention.

The clash between Elon Musk and OpenAI, alongside Microsoft, is expected to set important precedents for governance and accountability in artificial intelligence.