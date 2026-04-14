Uber Robotaxi Push: Self-Driving Lucid SUVs Begin Real-World Tests Ahead of 2026 Launch

Uber is accelerating its push into autonomous mobility with internal robotaxi test rides now underway in the San Francisco Bay Area. The early program uses modified Lucid Gravity vehicles equipped with self-driving technology from Nuro.

While these vehicles are already operating in real-world conditions, safety drivers remain onboard as Uber refines performance and safety systems.

Employees Can Already Hail Robotaxis via Uber App

In this internal rollout, Uber employees can request autonomous rides directly through the Uber app. The goal is to evaluate real-world performance under traffic conditions on top of ride comfort and user experience.

According to How-to Geek, the ride-hailing firm also puts navigation accuracy and safety system reliability into consideration.

Nuro says the testing phase is essential for fine-tuning the service before any public deployment.

Sensors, AI Systems, and Vehicle Technology

The robotaxi fleet uses a combination of advanced autonomous driving hardware, including LiDAR sensors, cameras, and radar systems.

Inside the cabin, passengers interact with digital displays that provide route tracking and ride customization features. These systems are designed to simulate a fully autonomous passenger experience even during supervised testing.

Uber's 20,000 Robotaxi Vision for 2026

Uber first announced its partnership with Nuro and Lucid Motors in 2025, with long-term plans to deploy up to 20,000 robotaxis by 2026.

Public robotaxi rides are expected to roll out later in 2026, with expansion planned across multiple global markets afterward.

Partnership-Driven Strategy for Autonomous Expansion

Rather than developing its own autonomous division, Uber has shifted to a partnership-based model after selling its self-driving unit in 2020. This strategy allows the company to scale faster by leveraging external expertise while reducing development risk.

In addition to its collaboration with Nuro, Uber already integrates autonomous ride services through partners like Waymo in select US cities.

In other news, CNA reported that Uber is facing its second sexual assault trial involving one of its drivers. The trial is expected to last for three weeks. The previous case resulted to $8.5 million verdict.