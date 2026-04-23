OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Brings 'Metal Storm' Design Ahead of April 28 Launch With 165Hz Gaming Focus

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will launch on April 28, with fresh design details further building hype ahead of release. The company previously unveiled the "Ace Awakening" finish, featuring a bold 3D-style engraving of the word "Ace" on the rear panel.

Now, OnePlus has revealed a second design option called "Metal Storm," giving users a more refined and premium alternative.

Metal Storm Design Focuses On Premium Materials

The new "Metal Storm" variant combines a solid metal frame with a matte finish and a glass back panel featuring a silk-like texture.

OnePlus says the effect is achieved through a nanoscale etching process that creates a subtle shimmering finish when exposed to light.

Beyond aesthetics, the company claims the surface treatment helps reduce fingerprint visibility, improving long-term usability and keeping the device looking cleaner during daily use.

Side-by-side comparisons show a clear contrast between the bold texture of "Ace Awakening" and the sleek minimalism of "Metal Storm."

Gaming Performance Targets 165FPS Experience

OnePlus continues to position the Ace 6 Ultra as a performance-first smartphone aimed at gamers. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and features rounded edges designed to improve grip comfort during long gaming sessions.

According to GSMArena, the metal frame is also engineered to reduce heat transfer, helping maintain performance under load.

On the software side, OnePlus has developed a custom kernel that optimizes GPU rendering, enabling select games to run at up to 165fps for ultra-smooth gameplay that matches the display refresh rate.

Gaming Accessories And Cooling System Support

Alongside the phone, OnePlus will also launch a dedicated gaming controller featuring four physical buttons with a 1.8ms response time.

The accessory can also be paired with a magnetic cooling fan attachment, which helps regulate temperature during extended gaming sessions and can be removed when not needed.

In the meantime, check our previous report about the rumored OnePlus gaming handheld.