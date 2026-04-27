Canada Busts Major SMS Blaster Scam as Police Warn of Dangerous New Mobile Text Fraud Threat

Canadian police have arrested three men connected to a sophisticated text messaging scam that authorities describe as the first known SMS blaster fraud case in the country.

Investigators say the operation exposed thousands of people to potential financial theft while also creating broader public safety risks.

How The SMS Blaster Scam Worked

The Toronto Police Service revealed that the suspects allegedly used an "SMS blaster," a device capable of imitating legitimate cell phone towers.

Once nearby smartphones connected to the rogue network, the system sent fake text messages disguised as communications from trusted institutions such as banks and telecom providers.

The fraudulent messages reportedly included malicious links designed to steal passwords, banking information, and other sensitive personal credentials.

Police explained that the scam relied on tricking mobile devices into automatically connecting to the fake cellular tower instead of legitimate carrier networks.

They believe the devices are operated from vehicles moving throughout downtown Toronto, allowing scammers to target large groups of people efficiently.

Authorities estimate that tens of thousands of mobile phones were connected to the rogue system over several months. Investigators also linked more than 13 million network disruptions to the alleged operation.

Officials warned that the technology posed dangers beyond financial fraud. Because affected phones temporarily lost connection to legitimate cellular networks, some users may have experienced disruptions when attempting to place calls, including emergency 911 services.

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Investigation Leads To Multiple Arrests

The investigation reportedly began in November 2025 after cybersecurity partners alerted police to suspicious network activity.

Toronto police collaborated with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre and regional law enforcement agencies to track the operation.

According to Gizmodo, search warrants executed last month resulted in the arrest of two suspects, while a third individual later surrendered to authorities. Combined, the three men now face 44 criminal charges related to fraud and mischief offenses.

Police Urge Public To Stay Alert

Although investigators believe the SMS blaster operation has been dismantled, authorities continue warning Canadians about the growing threat of cyber-enabled crime.

Police strongly advise the public to avoid clicking links from unexpected text messages and to verify communications directly with trusted organizations before sharing personal or financial information.

Officials have not yet confirmed the total financial losses connected to the alleged scam.