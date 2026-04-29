Vine Is Back: Divine App Launches, Bans All AI-Generated Content

Vine is making its grand return to the online world with the launch of its reboot platform, Divine, which is now available for users to download.

Debuting in the mid-2010s, Vine gave the world a fun experience in creating and discovering content, with it being one of the earliest incarnations of short-form video.

Vine Is Back with Divine App's Official Launch

Engadget reported that one of the most anticipated comebacks in the world of tech and social media is now here as Vine's reboot app, Divine, has officially launched.

The app may now be downloaded on Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (Apple App Store). Alternatively, users may access it via the web on PCs.

However, access to the Divine app is exclusive to those who have been invited to join the app by people who are already part of it.

Users who were invited to access it may now create their accounts on the app, create and upload their original six-second Vine video, and browse the massive archive of Vines from its heyday, mixed in with the new content.

Divine Developers Ban AI Slop, Generated Content

Divine app seeks to keep the platform human, and developers have made it clear that it is against the streaming of artificial intelligence-generated content on the platform.

This also means that uploading AI-made content will be prohibited on Divine. Each upload will feature a human-made label, and tapping or clicking it will run a generative AI scanner to verify its authenticity.

The development of this Vine reboot was unveiled last year, with one of the biggest names from its original conception also connected to the app's return, which is none other than Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. The company was acquired by Dorsey and Twitter in a buyout before Vine's launch in 2013.