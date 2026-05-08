DJI Osmo Pocket 4P Teased With Dual Cameras, 3x Optical Zoom

DJI is preparing to expand its compact camera lineup with the upcoming Osmo Pocket 4P, an upgraded version of the recently released Osmo Pocket 4. The short teaser is now out on YouTube.

Although many expected both devices to debut together, DJI appears to have saved the premium model for a separate global launch.

Osmo Pocket 4P Features Dedicated Telephoto Camera

The company recently teased the Osmo Pocket 4P through a video posted on its official international YouTube channel, confirming one of the device's most anticipated upgrades: a second camera sensor.

The teaser clip revealed a redesigned camera module equipped with dual lenses. The biggest addition is a dedicated telephoto camera capable of delivering 3x optical zoom, giving users more flexibility when capturing footage from a distance.

The telephoto lens is reportedly designed to work in conjunction with the main camera, which is expected to retain the same 1-inch sensor used in the standard Osmo Pocket 4.

The larger sensor should continue to provide strong low-light performance, improved image clarity, and smooth stabilization for both photos and videos.

With optical zoom support, content creators can capture cinematic shots, travel videos, and close-up footage without sacrificing image quality through digital zoom.

DJI Targets Content Creators and Filmmakers

According to GSMArena, DJI also unveiled the official tagline for the upcoming device: "See More. Tell More." The slogan suggests the Osmo Pocket 4P is being positioned as a premium storytelling tool aimed at vloggers, filmmakers, travelers, and social media creators.

The Osmo Pocket lineup has gained popularity for combining portability with professional-grade video features.

The camera maker appears focused on delivering a more versatile shooting experience for users who need greater creative control in compact form factors, thanks to the telephoto lens.

Pricing and Release Date Still Unconfirmed

Despite officially teasing the Osmo Pocket 4P, DJI has not yet revealed pricing details or a release schedule for the device.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the launch is how much more expensive the upgraded model will be compared to the standard Osmo Pocket 4.

Given the additional camera hardware and optical zoom technology, industry observers expect DJI to market the Osmo Pocket 4P as a premium alternative designed for serious creators seeking advanced mobile filmmaking capabilities.