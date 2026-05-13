Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Could Push Android Flagship Prices Even Higher

Premium Android smartphones may soon become more expensive as new leaks suggest Qualcomm's upcoming flagship processor could carry an unprecedented price tag.

According to reports shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro may cost smartphone manufacturers more than $300 per chip.

If accurate, the processor would become one of the most expensive mobile chipsets ever developed for consumer smartphones.

Snapdragon Processor Costs Continue Climbing

Qualcomm's flagship processors have steadily increased in price over recent years as smartphone technology has become more advanced.

During the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 generations, premium chips reportedly cost manufacturers between $120 and $160 each.

As per reports, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro will cost more than $300.



For reference, here are the estimated costs of previous Snapdragon flagship SoCs:



• 8 Gen 1: $120–130

• 8 Gen 1: $120–130

• 8 Gen 2: $160

• 8 Gen 3: $170–200

• 8 Elite: $220

• 8 Elite... — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 12, 2026

Costs climbed further with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 before reportedly surpassing $220 with the current Snapdragon 8 Elite lineup. The rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro now appears to push beyond the $300 mark for the first time.

Experts believe the rising costs are tied to expanding AI capabilities, stronger graphics processing, and support for newer technologies such as LPDDR6 memory and advanced on-device machine learning.

Ultra Smartphones May Receive Exclusive Access

The leak also supports growing rumors that Qualcomm plans to split its flagship processors into separate standard and Pro versions. Under this strategy, only top-tier Ultra smartphones would receive the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

According to Digital Trends, future devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Xiaomi Ultra models, and flagship phones from Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola could become the primary targets for Qualcomm's premium processor.

The move would likely create a larger performance and feature gap between standard flagship phones and high-end Ultra devices.

Consumers Could Face Higher Smartphone Prices

Smartphone manufacturers are already dealing with rising hardware expenses tied to global memory shortages and increasing AI-related demand for storage and computing components.

Samsung recently increased pricing for parts of its Galaxy S26 lineup, hinting that higher production costs are already affecting the smartphone market.

If Qualcomm's next-generation chip truly exceeds $300 per unit, companies may either raise smartphone prices further or reserve premium features exclusively for their most expensive models.

For consumers, that could mean paying higher prices while receiving fewer flagship-level features in standard premium smartphones.