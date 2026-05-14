Meta’s Ray-Ban Display Is Getting Third-Party Apps, Games—What to Expect?

Meta recently made an announcement that confirms that its Ray-Ban Meta Display smart glasses are getting a chance to run third-party apps and games as the company is opening it to developers.

Meta Ray-Ban Display: Now Open to Third-Party Apps, Games

Meta shared an announcement over at its developer platform, which says that they are now opening up the Ray-Ban Display smart glasses to third-party apps and games. The company said they are now accepting submissions from developers and companies to bring their apps over to the wearable.

According to Meta, it is now rolling out access for developers to create and submit their third-party apps and experiences. Meta is offering two build paths for them to explore, focusing on either mobile apps or web apps.

The company said that through this, developers may create Display-specific experiences using the tools they are used to, particularly for those who are existing iOS and/or Android app developers.

What to Expect From Ray-Ban Meta Display Third-Parties?

According to Engadget's report, this latest move from Meta is allowing third-party developers to now explore and experiment with creating "display-enabled" apps that will fit the platform's Ray-Ban Meta Display hardware.

Developers are also given the chance to take advantage of the Display's Neural Band controller, a gesture and movement-based wearable companion to control the glasses.

The Ray-Ban Meta Display smart glasses are known for being one of the most revolutionary wearables in the market at present, especially as they bring the world one step closer to augmented reality.

However, since it was released, it was only able to take advantage of apps from Meta and its partners. That is now about to change.

Developers may tailor the experience to the unique display capabilities of the wearable, and Meta has given them massive control over the development of their apps or games.