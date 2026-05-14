Meta Cuts VR Staff to Double Down on Wearables as Snap’s Collapsed Perplexity Deal Reshapes AR Industry Bets

Four of the world's largest technology companies are staking competing claims on the augmented reality wearables market this week, as Meta's January 2026 layoffs of roughly 1,000 Reality Labs employees and its reallocation of budget toward AI-powered glasses put competitive pressure on Apple, Google, and a Snap that is still absorbing the financial consequences of a collapsed $400 million AI search partnership with Perplexity. The deal's termination, disclosed in Snap's May 6 earnings report, has redrawn the strategic map just days before Google I/O 2026 opens on May 19 with a confirmed preview of Android XR smart glasses — making this the most consequential week for wearable computing since Apple launched Vision Pro in February 2024.

If you are deciding whether to invest in an AR device, build on one of these platforms, or simply want to understand which company is most likely to define the category, the next 18 months will answer that question. Here is what each major player is doing — and what it means for you.

Meta Exits the Metaverse and Redirects Billions Toward Wearable Hardware

Meta's strategic shift is no longer speculative. In January 2026, the company cut approximately 1,000 positions from its Reality Labs division — roughly 10% of the unit responsible for Quest headsets and Horizon Worlds — and in March made additional cuts affecting several hundred more employees across the division. The reductions follow cumulative Reality Labs losses exceeding $70 billion since 2020, and they came with a direct commitment: capital and engineering talent are being redirected toward AI-powered glasses and away from immersive virtual reality.

The pivot is already visible in the product line. EssilorLuxottica, which manufactures the Ray-Ban Meta glasses under its partnership with Meta, reported selling over 7 million units in 2025 alone — effectively tripling all prior years combined — and is scaling production capacity toward 10 million annual units by the end of 2026. In March 2026, FCC filings revealed two new models, the Ray-Ban Meta Scriber and Ray-Ban Meta Blazer, both described as production units, suggesting a commercial launch is close.

For developers and consumers, the practical consequence is faster product cycles and broader device availability. Meta currently holds an estimated 75 to 80 percent market share in the AI smart glasses segment. Its decision to consolidate resources behind wearables rather than virtual reality headsets means it is building that lead precisely as rivals are gearing up to challenge it.

Apple Keeps Vision Pro at $3,499 and Prepares visionOS 27 for WWDC on June 8

Apple is not chasing volume. The Vision Pro remains priced at $3,499 — unchanged since its February 2024 launch — and there is no public indication of a lower-cost variant arriving in 2026. What Apple is delivering instead is a steady cadence of software updates. The company released visionOS 26.5 on May 11 with bug fixes and backend optimizations, and visionOS 27 is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2026 on June 8, where it will reportedly bring a revamped Siri and parity with Apple Intelligence features shipping across iOS 27 and macOS 27.

The Siri upgrade could matter more for Vision Pro users than it does for iPhone owners. Voice is the primary input method in visionOS, and reviewers have consistently identified the current Siri as the device's weakest link. If Apple delivers the fully capable Siri it has been building — one that handles multi-step instructions, contextual awareness, and app control — Vision Pro gains meaningful daily utility without requiring any hardware change.

Apple's longer-term ambition is a pair of smart glasses to rival the Ray-Ban Meta range, not an upgrade to Vision Pro. Bloomberg has reported that Apple is developing glasses featuring cameras, microphones, Visual Intelligence, and custom silicon, with a reveal potentially in late 2026 and a commercial launch in 2027. Until then, Vision Pro remains a device for professionals and early adopters, and Apple appears comfortable in that position.

Google Confirms Android XR Glasses Preview at I/O on May 19 — Five Days Away

Google I/O 2026 has not happened yet. The conference opens on May 19, and Google has already confirmed that Android XR smart glasses will be previewed at the event. Confirmed hardware partners include Samsung, XREAL, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster. Project Aura — Google's AR glasses developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, featuring a 70-degree field of view and an external Snapdragon processing unit — is also expected to make its public debut, with developer kits targeted for release later in 2026.

The strategy reflects the approach that built Android into the world's dominant mobile operating system: own the developer platform rather than race to ship a single flagship device. If Android XR becomes the standard layer on which third-party glasses and headsets operate, Google gains leverage in the hardware war regardless of which manufacturer wins on form factor or fashion. The $75 million partnership with Warby Parker — with an additional $75 million contingent on milestones — signals that Google has learned the lesson of the original Google Glass: style and distribution are not afterthoughts.

For developers, the I/O announcements on May 19 will determine whether Android XR becomes a viable third platform alongside Meta's ecosystem and Apple's visionOS. If Google ships robust APIs alongside compelling hardware partnerships, the developer community has a meaningful choice for the first time in this category.

Snap's Terminated Perplexity Deal Exposes the Risk Every AR Platform Now Faces

Snap's situation is the most instructive cautionary signal of the moment. On May 6, the company disclosed in its Q1 2026 earnings report that it had "amicably ended the relationship" with Perplexity AI in Q1 — terminating a deal announced in November 2025 under which Perplexity was to pay Snap $400 million in cash and equity over one year to integrate its AI search engine into the Snapchat Chat interface. The integration had reached limited testing with select users before both companies concluded that the original implementation was "not the right fit for each company's product goals."

The financial impact is immediate: Snap's Q1 revenue guidance explicitly "assumes no contribution from Perplexity," removing an expected revenue stream that investors had started to price into the stock. Snap shares dropped roughly 4 percent in after-hours trading following the disclosure. The company has also been dealing with broader restructuring — in April it announced layoffs affecting roughly 16 percent of its full-time workforce, or around 1,000 employees, citing AI-driven efficiency gains.

The broader lesson for Meta, Apple, and Google is one they already knew but Snap's experience makes concrete: any AR platform that depends on a single external AI provider for its core intelligence layer — search, contextual awareness, ambient answers — is one contract renegotiation away from losing that layer entirely. The companies best positioned to win in AR are those that control their own AI models. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has signaled that the company intends to pursue future AI partnerships but on terms more tightly integrated with Snapchat's native product — a corrective lesson drawn at considerable cost.

What You Should Do Before I/O Opens on May 19

If you are a developer deciding where to invest your AR roadmap, the next five days are consequential. Google's I/O announcements will clarify whether Android XR offers a credible third platform — one backed by fashion partnerships, Qualcomm silicon, and the full weight of Google's AI infrastructure — or whether Meta's head start and 7-million-unit installed base makes the Ray-Ban ecosystem the only realistic place to build consumer AR applications today.

If you are a consumer, the near-term picture is equally clear. Meta is the only company selling an accessible, widely distributed AI glasses product right now, with new Ray-Ban models priced at $499 and arriving at retail in April 2026. Apple's Vision Pro remains a premium productivity device at $3,499. Google's hardware is still in preview. And Snap is rebuilding. The platform war is real, but right now only one player has the hardware on shelves.

The chess match Meta, Apple, Google, and Snap are playing will determine which company sits inside your field of vision in 2027. The opening moves are being made this month.